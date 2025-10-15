Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan gives death penalty to killer of four people


2025-10-15 07:08:44
(MENAFN) A Japanese court has handed a death sentence to Masanori Aoki, 34, who killed four people in a 2023 shooting and stabbing attack, dismissing the defense’s claim that he suffered from schizophrenia.

The attack took place in Nakano city, where Aoki stabbed two women taking a walk and then shot two responding police officers with a hunting rifle. Incidents involving gun violence are extremely rare in Japan due to strict firearms laws, and attacks targeting multiple police officers are even more uncommon, with the last recorded over 30 years ago.

The defense argued that Aoki’s mental condition warranted a life sentence, citing his “diminished capacity” caused by schizophrenia. Prosecutors acknowledged that he experienced delusions but maintained that he committed the murders in a fit of rage and was aware of right and wrong at the time. They highlighted the “exceptional cruelty and cold-bloodedness” displayed during the attacks.

Reports indicate that Aoki, wearing a camouflage uniform along with a hat, sunglasses, and mask, targeted the women because he believed they had insulted him, though it is unclear whether he knew them personally. After the killings, he barricaded himself in his parents’ home for 12 hours before surrendering. His father, Masamichi Aoki, serves as the speaker of Nakano city’s assembly.

During the standoff, residents were advised to stay indoors while authorities communicated updates via email, loudspeakers, and door-to-door visits. Japan’s strict gun laws permit civilians only to own hunting rifles and airguns, with required exams and mental health screenings.

Following this quadruple murder, authorities tightened regulations on “half-rifles,” the type of hunting rifle Aoki used. The rarity of such attacks, including the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, underscores the country’s strict firearm controls and the shock such incidents provoke.

