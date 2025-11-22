Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan’s October Exports Surpass Expectations

Japan’s October Exports Surpass Expectations


2025-11-22 12:25:28
(MENAFN) Japan's exports in October rose 3.6% compared to the same period last year, surpassing market forecasts, as shipments to Europe and Asia saw substantial gains, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Friday.

Economists had predicted that Japan’s exports would climb only 1.1% year-on-year in October, following a 4.2% increase in September.

Exports to the United States declined 3.1%, while shipments to Asia and Western Europe grew 4.2% and 8.8% respectively, offsetting a 2.7% decrease in exports to North America.

Among Japanese exports to the US, automobiles—the largest by value—fell 7.5% from a year earlier. However, this drop was much milder than the 24.2% slump recorded in the previous month.

Semiconductor exports surged 15.8% year-on-year in October, while overall automotive exports from Japan rose 0.4%.

On the import side, Japan experienced an unexpected 0.7% increase, defying forecasts of a 0.7% decline.

After a challenging third quarter, these stronger-than-expected export figures could provide some relief for Japan’s economy.

The country’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.4% on a quarterly basis, with net exports contributing 0.2 percentage points to the downturn.

MENAFN22112025000045017167ID1110381652



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search