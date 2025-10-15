Ishita Dutta Reveals She Shot 'De De Pyaar De 2' While Being Pregnant With Daughter Veda

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 15 (IANS) Ishita Dutta is all set to mark her return to the silver screen with the forthcoming sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". This will be her first release after becoming a mother of two kids - son Vaayu and daughter Veda.

Ishita further revealed that she shot the romantic comedy while being pregnant with her daughter.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself posing next to a billboard of "De De Pyaar De 2", most likely in a cinema hall.

Ishita shared that coming back after such a long time feels like a 'new beginning'.

"Super excited for this one...My first film post both my kids, I was pregnant with Veda while filming this one. Being back after 4 years feels so strange almost like a new beginning... Need all your blessings...Can I day I have forgotten how to pose, I have forgotten how to be me...To a new beginning, (sic)" the 'Drishyam' actress wrote.

In the meantime, the makers unveiled the exciting trailer for the drama on Tuesday.

The 3-minute and 4-second trailer opens with Ayesha (played by Rakul Preet Singh) telling her parents (played by R Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor) that she is in love with a man who is older than her.

Initially, they show understanding, claiming they have no problem with the age gap; however, things take a U-turn once Ayesha finally introduces Ashish (played by Ajay Devgn) to her parents, making them realise that Aashish is almost as old as Ayesha's father.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the story of the sequel has been penned by Tarun Jain in association with Luv Ranjan.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, "De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to hit the cinema halls on November 14.