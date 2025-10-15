Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses Of Goodies For Malti: 'Mama's Coming Home'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been jet-setting across continents, gave a peep into the adorable goodies she's picked up for her daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a string of images and videos. In one clip, the actress is seen saying“I should be sleeping. But of course I am not. But I should be sleeping of course I am not. (sic)”

Priyanka revealed that she is travelling to London to host a Diwali party.

“Ok gn enough selfies. Have a big Diwali party to host tomorrow in London with friends (sic),” she wrote.

In the final image, Priyanka offered a glimpse of the airport haul she picked up for Malti. It showed a trolley stacked with gifts, including a cute pink-and-blue toy bag.

“Ummmmm. Mamas coming home anyone relate?” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

The actress had earlier shared a late-night glimpse from her flight as she headed to London.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka posted a relaxed selfie from what appeared to be her luxurious in-flight suite and captioned it, "My resident bedroom, the plane, London bound, see you soon."

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in“Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama,“The Bluff”.