PCMS Announces Charlee.Ai Into Strategic Ecosystem To Transform P&C Insurance Claims And Underwriting Efficiency
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS ), a provider of modern, cloud-native core administration systems for insurance carriers, today announced the integration of Charlee into its strategic ecosystem. Charlee's AI-powered solutions will deliver seamless insights directly within the PCMS Atlas platform to drive smarter, faster decisions for claims and underwriting operations.
Through this integration, Charlee's advanced AI engine-pre-trained on over 60 million claims-will be embedded into the PCMS core system to provide real-time litigation probability scores, early high-severity bodily injury alerts, intelligent document summarization, reserve adequacy monitoring, and fraud detection.
The integration enables PCMS Atlas clients to predict litigation and severity risk through AI algorithms that analyze claim patterns for high-accuracy probability outcomes, while intelligently flagging bodily injury claims with high-severity potential for proactive resource allocation. The platform automates processing of medical records, police reports, and legal documents to save adjusters hours of manual review, continuously monitors reserve adequacy to ensure reserves reflect true claim potential, and streamlines operations by eliminating multiple systems and reducing manual processes.
"Charlee's AI capabilities bring an immediate boost to our core offering," said Mark Goldman, CEO at PCMS. "By integrating Charlee into our Atlas platform, our clients can accelerate decision-making, proactively manage risk, and automate key workflows-all without leaving their core system. This represents our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions through our growing technology ecosystem."
“This partnership is a natural fit,” said Sri Ramaswamy, CEO and Founder of Charlee.“PCMS has built a flexible, modern platform with a customer-first mindset. Together, we're empowering carriers with actionable insights at the point of decision, reducing loss ratios and improving operational efficiency.”
Charlee's platform serves as a 24/7 virtual claims and underwriting assistant, featuring machine learning models that analyze claim attributes, injury types, and regional factors to predict litigation probability while providing underwriting risk assessment and pricing intelligence. The system evaluates bodily injury claims using medical indicators and treatment patterns to identify high-severity potential early in the claims lifecycle and supports underwriting decisions with predictive analytics for policy risk evaluation and premium optimization.
The integrated solution addresses critical industry challenges including rising litigation costs, social inflation pressures, and regulatory requirements while providing enterprise-level capabilities for small to mid-size carriers.
This strategic ecosystem expansion underscores PCMS's commitment to helping insurers streamline operations through its ever-growing ecosystem of integrated partners.
To learn more about how this partnership can benefit your organization, please contact Michael Desrochers
About PCMS
PCMS is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering carriers and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.
Michael Desrochers
About Charlee
Charlee provides AI-powered predictive analytics solutions for the insurance industry (including personal, commercial, and workers' compensation), helping insurers streamline workflows, reduce costs, and improve decision-making by transforming complex, unstructured claims data into actionable insights.
Michael Vaccarello
CommentsNo comment