Spectrum Networks, LLC And ALOFT Aeroarchitects Use Markforged Additive Manufacturing To Deliver Certified Parts For VIP And Government Aircraft

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension"), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced thatandare usingto produce certified, flight-ready components for some of the world's most exclusive aircraft - including those serving heads of state, governments, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

When aircraft undergo scheduled maintenance cycles, including major“C” and“D” checks that can last from six weeks to a year, operators often face challenges sourcing replacement parts for legacy systems which can take aircraft out of service for months. To address this, Spectrum Networks, LLC has adopted Markforged's FX10 platform and Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) technology to design and manufacture replacement lighting and interior parts in a matter of weeks instead of months . Markforged's precision-engineered components are then installed by ALOFT AeroArchitects , a leading completion and maintenance provider for VIP and special mission aircraft.

“Our customers expect absolute reliability. These aren't just private jets; they're aircraft transporting world leaders and governments,” said Colby Hall, Director of Technology at ALOFT AeroArchitects.“Markforged's technology allows us to receive parts with unmatched precision and traceability while cutting lead times from up to six months to just a few weeks.”

Spectrum Networks' SPN 31 LED retrofit is a prime example. Originally developed to replace outdated halogen fixtures on 20-year-old aircraft panels, the component was engineered using Markforged's Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR) technology to achieve superior structural integrity and a surface finish suitable for direct installation.

“You're able to pull the part right off the machine and ship it out the door, as is. With Continuous Fiber Reinforcement, we noticed quickly that it gives us structural properties that we never thought were possible,” said Niel Gunnarson, President and COO of Spectrum Networks, LLC.“Our customers are able to use that information and propose designs that they need using those benefits.”

In 2024, Spectrum Networks produced over 10,000 certified flight parts using Markforged printers - each one helping customers modernize aircraft interiors, reducing downtime, and maintaining the operational readiness of some of the world's most important fleets.

Each part undergoes automated laser micrometer inspection when printed on the FX10, generating a layer-by-layer conformance report - an innovation that has accelerated regulatory acceptance within the FAA and global aviation authorities and shows added value for additively manufactured parts for aerospace and aviation.

“ALOFT and Spectrum's work demonstrates the power of Markforged to meet the highest levels of safety, quality, and performance demanded by the aerospace sector,” said Dave Stehlin , CEO at Nano Dimension .“This collaboration shows how our technology is enabling customers to eliminate supply chain delays and deliver certified parts on demand - even for the most demanding missions. Our connected additive solutions enable aerospace manufacturers to move faster, eliminate obsolescence, and modernize complex supply chains.”

To watch the full video, find it here: .

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices. Its subsidiary, Markforged, empowers engineers and manufacturers to produce strong, end-use parts with digital traceability and continuous fiber reinforcement. Learn more at .

