Nova Minerals Surges As US-Australia Talks Spur Investor Buzz

Nova Minerals (NVA) stock was the third-highest trending ticker on Stocktwits after its U.S.-listed shares nearly doubled in premarket trading following the company's announcement on Tuesday that it was engaged ahead of high-level critical minerals talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The company said that it has been approached by Dr Kevin Rudd AC, Australian Ambassador to the United States, to provide a comprehensive update on its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska.

Nova Minerals said that this briefing was in preparation for the upcoming meeting between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Trump, scheduled for October 20 in Washington DC, where critical minerals and strategic resource cooperation will be key discussion points.

Retail sentiment on Nova Minerals improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory compared to a day ago, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

NVA sentiment and message volume October 14, 2025, as of 7:30 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company said that the briefing follows a site visit by the Australian Consular-General, Tanya Bennett, in August this year, which recognized the Estelle Project as a leading example of the deepening Australia–United States collaboration in critical minerals and strategic resource development.

Nova Minerals said that the Estelle Project spans 514 km of State of Alaska mining claims, located 150 km northwest of Anchorage in the Tintina Gold Belt. The project contains one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits with over 20 advanced gold and antimony prospects across a 35 km long mineralized corridor.

Separately, rare earth mineral stocks, including Critical Metals (CRML) and Trilogy Metals (TMQ) were also trending on Stocktwits after rising in premarket trading on Tuesday, extending gains from Monday due to ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Nova Minerals have gained 147% this year and have jumped 389% in the last 12 months.

