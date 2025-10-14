403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Advans Group Celebrates 20 Years of Growth & Impact
(MENAFN- djembe consultants) Paris, France, 10 October 2025 – Advans marked its 20th anniversary this week with a flagship seminar near Paris, France. The celebrations brought together global and country leadership, providing a unique moment for strategic reflection and a renewed commitment to financial inclusion.
The campaign began a week earlier, with the Quarterly Board Meetings of Advans subsidiaries, Board member workshops, and CEO working sessions. It will continue with media engagements in London and Nairobi, alongside internal activities across its network. This anniversary marks 20 years of Advans’ contribution to socio-economic development and local entrepreneurship across Africa.
Operating in six countries - Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Tunisia - the Group has been active in Africa since its inception. Over the past two decades, Advans has expanded its presence and impact across the continent, serving more than 735,000 clients as of 31st August 2025. The journey has been marked by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to empowering small local entrepreneurs.
Staying true to its goal of democratizing access to financial services and driving inclusive growth, Advans has, by September 2025, disbursed more than 1 million loans for a total of 3.7 billion EUR across its African network.
The Group has demonstrated its strong commitment to women-led businesses serving over 235,000 women by the end of 2024, through tailored products such as El Baya in Tunisia, AdvansHER in Ghana.
Its support to farmers, cooperatives and rural businesses continues to expand, with more than 23% of Advans’ total clientele in rural areas. In Côte d’Ivoire, for instance, Advans has introduced specific solutions for cooperatives and village associations. The Financial Institution has also pioneered a tailored digital school loan for rural households, an initiative rewarded by the European Microfinance Award.
In response to the growing threat of climate change, Advans has designed a comprehensive strategy aimed at identifying vulnerable clients and offering tailored solutions to strengthen their climate resilience. The initiative is currently being piloted in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Tunisia, with plans to expand to the rest of its network in the coming years.
Client protection remains a top priority for Advans. Earlier this year Advans Tunisie and Advans Côte d’Ivoire were certified by independent agency MFR achieving gold and silver certifications respectively, for their alignment with international client protection standards. Advans aims to certify all its subsidiaries by end of 2026 and continuously invests in staff capacity building to ensure all employees serve as ambassadors of responsible financial inclusion.
In line with its commitment to youth employment, the group has recruited and trained over 2,500 young people aged 25 or younger since its launch.
Reflecting on the company’s achievements, Steven Duchatelle, CEO of Advans International, added: “More than anything, I am proud of the High Tech – High Touch model we have built over the years — serving clients through our apps and USSD self-service channels, as well as through partnerships with mobile money operators. At the same time, we remain close to our clients through a network of more than 125 branches and six Client Relationship Centers.
This model could not have come to life without the talented community that makes up Advans and our strong collaborative culture. The future of financial inclusion lies in the smart use of digital technologies combined with high-quality human relationships — and Advans will be there to prove it.”
Offering his congratulations to the entire group, Jean-Luc Nzoubou, Advans’ first employee of its first subsidiary in Cameroon, and now CEO of Advans Congo, declared:
“Having worked with Advans in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and now Congo, I’ve seen first-hand how our mission transforms lives and communities. What makes Advans unique is its ability to adapt — to stay close to people, to innovate locally, and to grow sustainably. As we celebrate 20 years, I look forward to seeing Advans deepen its impact in existing markets and expand to new African countries in the years ahead. The journey continues — and our best chapters are still to come.”
Over the past two decades, Advans has evolved to become a trusted partner for small local businesses and people who have inadequate access to financial services. As it enters its third decade, it will continue to chart a path toward sustainable development, designing solutions that meet local needs and empower entrepreneurs to create jobs and economic value across emerging markets.
The campaign began a week earlier, with the Quarterly Board Meetings of Advans subsidiaries, Board member workshops, and CEO working sessions. It will continue with media engagements in London and Nairobi, alongside internal activities across its network. This anniversary marks 20 years of Advans’ contribution to socio-economic development and local entrepreneurship across Africa.
Operating in six countries - Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Tunisia - the Group has been active in Africa since its inception. Over the past two decades, Advans has expanded its presence and impact across the continent, serving more than 735,000 clients as of 31st August 2025. The journey has been marked by innovation, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to empowering small local entrepreneurs.
Staying true to its goal of democratizing access to financial services and driving inclusive growth, Advans has, by September 2025, disbursed more than 1 million loans for a total of 3.7 billion EUR across its African network.
The Group has demonstrated its strong commitment to women-led businesses serving over 235,000 women by the end of 2024, through tailored products such as El Baya in Tunisia, AdvansHER in Ghana.
Its support to farmers, cooperatives and rural businesses continues to expand, with more than 23% of Advans’ total clientele in rural areas. In Côte d’Ivoire, for instance, Advans has introduced specific solutions for cooperatives and village associations. The Financial Institution has also pioneered a tailored digital school loan for rural households, an initiative rewarded by the European Microfinance Award.
In response to the growing threat of climate change, Advans has designed a comprehensive strategy aimed at identifying vulnerable clients and offering tailored solutions to strengthen their climate resilience. The initiative is currently being piloted in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Tunisia, with plans to expand to the rest of its network in the coming years.
Client protection remains a top priority for Advans. Earlier this year Advans Tunisie and Advans Côte d’Ivoire were certified by independent agency MFR achieving gold and silver certifications respectively, for their alignment with international client protection standards. Advans aims to certify all its subsidiaries by end of 2026 and continuously invests in staff capacity building to ensure all employees serve as ambassadors of responsible financial inclusion.
In line with its commitment to youth employment, the group has recruited and trained over 2,500 young people aged 25 or younger since its launch.
Reflecting on the company’s achievements, Steven Duchatelle, CEO of Advans International, added: “More than anything, I am proud of the High Tech – High Touch model we have built over the years — serving clients through our apps and USSD self-service channels, as well as through partnerships with mobile money operators. At the same time, we remain close to our clients through a network of more than 125 branches and six Client Relationship Centers.
This model could not have come to life without the talented community that makes up Advans and our strong collaborative culture. The future of financial inclusion lies in the smart use of digital technologies combined with high-quality human relationships — and Advans will be there to prove it.”
Offering his congratulations to the entire group, Jean-Luc Nzoubou, Advans’ first employee of its first subsidiary in Cameroon, and now CEO of Advans Congo, declared:
“Having worked with Advans in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and now Congo, I’ve seen first-hand how our mission transforms lives and communities. What makes Advans unique is its ability to adapt — to stay close to people, to innovate locally, and to grow sustainably. As we celebrate 20 years, I look forward to seeing Advans deepen its impact in existing markets and expand to new African countries in the years ahead. The journey continues — and our best chapters are still to come.”
Over the past two decades, Advans has evolved to become a trusted partner for small local businesses and people who have inadequate access to financial services. As it enters its third decade, it will continue to chart a path toward sustainable development, designing solutions that meet local needs and empower entrepreneurs to create jobs and economic value across emerging markets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment