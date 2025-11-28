Tanzanian FM Meets Qatari Ambassador

Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met in Dodoma with Qatar's ambassador Fahad Rashid al-Muraikhi. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries.

