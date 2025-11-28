Guardians Of Natural Childbirth: Meet UAE's First Graduate Emirati Midwives

At 23, Nouf Al Ameri proudly remembers the first time she stepped into a delivery room as a trainee midwife. She describes the moment a mother realises she is strong enough to bring new life into the world - and the moment the midwife quietly holds her hand and says I'm with you.

“That moment when you feel that the mother is strong and capable... this is what inspires me,” she said.“I want to help her, give her attention, be present with her.”

Nouf is among the first Emirati women to graduate from the UAE's first-ever direct-entry Bachelor of Science in Midwifery at Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS). Seven graduates have now joined Danat Al Emarat Women and Children's Hospital - a milestone that marks the launch of a profession that has existed for centuries, yet only now has an accredited Emirati pathway.

For the young women pioneering it, the journey is deeply personal. Nouf introduces herself proudly:“I'm 23 years old... I'm proud to be one of the first Emirati girls to specialise in this.” She describes choosing midwifery because it felt like a message more than a major - a chance to“be the voice of women” during pregnancy and childbirth.“It's a new and very important qualification in our country,” she pointed.“It carries responsibility... we defend the mother and make sure she gets respected and humane care.”

Al Ameri was also drawn to its mix of science and deep human connection.“It brings together science and human care; Each child and each mother have a different experience.” Her personal history with the profession surprised even her. Her great-grandmother - a traditional birth attendant - delivered babies in her village.“My mother used to say she dreamt that I would be in the children's room, feeling the same way she did. I feel it's a dream come true.”

Fellow graduate Sherina Al Ketbi, also 23, began her studies in a completely different field before switching to midwifery in her second year.“I felt it was not me,” she said.“Then they opened the new major... This is the best decision I've ever made.”

The students formed the first cohort in the UAE, training extensively in hospitals across the emirate.“Most of our training was in hospitals,” Al Ketbi said.“We have clinical placements... hands-on. We are proud that we are the first Emirati batch.” The role, she said, is defined by intimacy and trust.“When the baby is born and the parents are happy - this happiness gives me a lot of emotions. Sometimes I have to hold back myself so I don't cry with them.” She added that families often bless them after deliveries.“They always call us the angels of mercy... you feel like you're an angel.”

Both young women say being the first Emirati midwives came with growing pains. Nouf recalled how clinical teams often did not understand their new role.“We had difficulties... they didn't know what we were doing, what we specialised in, or what training we needed,” she said.“We couldn't get full practice... it was hard.” There were also the emotional realities of birth.“A mother's psychology after childbirth is very different... it is very difficult,” she said.“You have to know how to deal with it.”

Al Ketbi said the biggest challenge is that“labour is not always normal.”

“Sometimes complications can happen,” she explained.“We have to make good decisions and have clear communication... also how to deal with the family, or if there's a baby loss.”

Despite decades of obstetrician-led births, the graduates say midwifery remains essential. Al Ketbi sees midwives as guardians of natural, low-risk births.“We facilitate the birth process in a safe and natural way,” she said, while doctors“manage complications and medical interventions when necessary. Both have a role... we cooperate with each other.”

Al Ameri noted that traditional midwives existed long before hospitals in the region - and the modern role has evolved while staying rooted in patience and compassion.“The doctor is always thinking of the high-risk case... they don't have the patience that we have,” she said.“The midwife sits with the woman like her own daughter. She has patience and tenderness.”

The introduction of the UAE's first midwifery degree - and the hiring of the first Emirati graduates - is part of a broader national push to develop local talent in healthcare. The four-year BSc program at FCHS, under ACTVET, was designed to combine academic training with hands-on practice“from preconception to newborn care,” preparing graduates for frontline maternity roles.

The new midwives have now joined Danat Al Emarat Hospital, an M42 facility, supporting what the organisation describes as a vision of“a hospital for women, by women.” Their arrival reflects the UAE's wider commitments to Emiratisation, advanced healthcare skills, and women-led progress.

Al Ameri says she entered the profession to build something for the next generation.

“At such a young age, I was able to do this... and help my country. We're trying to attract the next generation to continue.”

Al Ketbi feels the same sense of duty and pride.“We are proud that we are the first Emirati batch,” she said. From holding hands in the delivery room to breaking new ground in the nation's healthcare workforce, these young women see their profession not just as a job - but as service.“It excites me because I can participate in building a new form of care,” Al Ameri concluded.“This is the creation of God... and we can let this normal thing continue.”