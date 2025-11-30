Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan To Visit Iran For High-Level Talks
During his visit to Tehran, Fidan is expected to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Errakci and other senior Iranian officials.
The discussions will focus on preparations for the upcoming meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council, which will be co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian Speaker Massoud Pezeshkian.
