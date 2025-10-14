Building Pest Control Services Market Report 2025, With Competitive Benchmarking Profiles Of Ecolab, Rentokil, Rollins, Terminix, And Orkin
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$21.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$29.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Markets Covered:
- By Service Type: Chemical Control; Mechanical Control; Biological Control; Other Service Types By Pest Type: Insects; Rodents; Termites; Other Pest Types By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural
Subsegments:
- By Chemical Control: Insecticides; Rodenticides; Fumigants; Repellents By Mechanical Control: Traps; Barriers; Electronic Pest Repellers; Ultrasonic Devices By Biological Control: Predatory Insects; Parasites; Microbial Pesticides; Natural Enemies By Other Service Types: Integrated Pest Management (IPM); Pest Monitoring Services; Consultation and Inspection; Heat Treatment Services
Building Pest Control Services Market Regional and Country Analysis
Building Pest Control Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Ecolab Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Rentokil Initial plc - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Rollins Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Terminix Global Holdings Inc. - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Orkin LLC - Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
Building Pest Control Services Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Anticimex International AB Massey Services Inc. Aptive Environmental LLC HomeTeam Pest Defense Inc. Arrow Exterminators Inc. Cook's Pest Control Inc. Truly Nolen of America in ABC Home & Commercial Services of Austin Inc. Dodson Bros. Exterminating Company Inc. Western Exterminator Company Clark Pest Control of Stockton Inc. Presto-X Company JP McHale Pest Management LLC Abell Pest Control Inc. Hawx Services LLC
Global Building Pest Control Services Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Building Pest Control Services Market
Recent Developments in the Building Pest Control Services Market
Building Pest Control Services Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies
