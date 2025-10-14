Riverside Resources Expands Rare Earth Elements Program Including At Revel Project, British Columbia
"Rare earth elements have been one of the focuses for Riverside and with the increasing global demand for critical minerals Riverside's generative approach is well suited in the hunt for these elements ("REE")," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "For over 18 years we have executed a disciplined project generator model that turns geologic ideas into tangible assets for shareholders and Revel fits that playbook. We see a near to infrastructure-accessible carbonatite system with large (several kilometers) scale potential and are advancing this project with staged work programs that tighten the geology, de-risk access, and set up clear next stages of mineral exploration. In parallel we continue to build a pipeline of critical mineral assets that can be explored, partnered, optioned, or spun out, as we have done before with Capitan Silver and most recently with the Blue Jay Gold share distribution in May 2025. Our aim is simple. Make mineral discoveries and create value for stake holders. We develop optionality, limit dilution, and convert technical progress into transactions and retained royalties as we progress discovery and development including the focus on REE."
Program Highlights
- Focus on Revel, a carbonatite-hosted REE target in southern British Columbia with access north of the Trans-Canada Highway. Expansion of field work to include detailed mapping, spectral and geochemical sampling, and ground geophysics to vector toward high-grade REE zones. Initiation of baseline and permit planning to enable first-pass drilling consistent with the exploration results. Parallel generative work on additional REE opportunities in Canada and Mexico to seed future transactions.
Strategic Context and Riverside Business Model
Rare earth elements remain designated as critical minerals by the United States and Canada. Riverside efficiently operates a project generator model focused on discovery, partnerships, and selective spinouts. The company advances targets through early exploration to a decision point, then seeks partner funding, option agreements, or corporate transactions while retaining equity or royalty exposure. This approach has delivered value over 18 years through completed spinouts, partner-funded programs in Canada and Mexico, and the distribution of Blue Jay Gold shares to Riverside shareholders in 2025 at a five for one ratio. The REE program at Revel and the broader critical minerals pipeline are being advanced within this same framework to position assets for partnerships, drilling, or future spinouts.
Qualified Person & QA/QC:
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources Inc., who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Riverside Resources Inc.:
Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a solid balance sheet with no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at .
ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.,
"John-Mark Staude"
Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment