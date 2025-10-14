Riverside Resources Expands Rare Earth Elements Program Including At Revel Project, British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2025) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its rare earth elements program in British Columbia with work advancing at the Revel Project and additional target generation across Canada and Mexico. Riverside has identified an extensive carbonatite unit at the Revel Project and is prioritizing systematic work to refine exploration targets.

"Rare earth elements have been one of the focuses for Riverside and with the increasing global demand for critical minerals Riverside's generative approach is well suited in the hunt for these elements ("REE")," said John-Mark Staude, CEO of Riverside Resources. "For over 18 years we have executed a disciplined project generator model that turns geologic ideas into tangible assets for shareholders and Revel fits that playbook. We see a near to infrastructure-accessible carbonatite system with large (several kilometers) scale potential and are advancing this project with staged work programs that tighten the geology, de-risk access, and set up clear next stages of mineral exploration. In parallel we continue to build a pipeline of critical mineral assets that can be explored, partnered, optioned, or spun out, as we have done before with Capitan Silver and most recently with the Blue Jay Gold share distribution in May 2025. Our aim is simple. Make mineral discoveries and create value for stake holders. We develop optionality, limit dilution, and convert technical progress into transactions and retained royalties as we progress discovery and development including the focus on REE."

Program Highlights



Focus on Revel, a carbonatite-hosted REE target in southern British Columbia with access north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Expansion of field work to include detailed mapping, spectral and geochemical sampling, and ground geophysics to vector toward high-grade REE zones.

Initiation of baseline and permit planning to enable first-pass drilling consistent with the exploration results. Parallel generative work on additional REE opportunities in Canada and Mexico to seed future transactions.

Strategic Context and Riverside Business Model

Rare earth elements remain designated as critical minerals by the United States and Canada. Riverside efficiently operates a project generator model focused on discovery, partnerships, and selective spinouts. The company advances targets through early exploration to a decision point, then seeks partner funding, option agreements, or corporate transactions while retaining equity or royalty exposure. This approach has delivered value over 18 years through completed spinouts, partner-funded programs in Canada and Mexico, and the distribution of Blue Jay Gold shares to Riverside shareholders in 2025 at a five for one ratio. The REE program at Revel and the broader critical minerals pipeline are being advanced within this same framework to position assets for partnerships, drilling, or future spinouts.

Qualified Person & QA/QC:

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the Project was reviewed and approved by Freeman Smith, P.Geo, a non-independent qualified person to Riverside Resources Inc., who is responsible for ensuring that the information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Riverside Resources Inc.:

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has a solid balance sheet with no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at .

ON BEHALF OF RIVERSIDE RESOURCES INC.,

"John-Mark Staude"

Dr. John-Mark Staude, President & CEO