Georgia Intensifies Electricity Import From Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan exported 478 million kWh of electricity to Georgia from January through September of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee shows that the revenue from this volume of electricity exports amounted to $27.5 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the electricity exports to Georgia grew by 33.6 million kWh, or 7.6 times in volume, and by $4.7 million, or 20.6 percent in value.

Meanwhile, during the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 34.3 million kWh of electricity worth $2.2 million from Georgia. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a decrease of $340,000, or 13.2 percent, in value, and 5.2 million kWh, or 13.2 percent, in volume.

However, from January through August 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 919.9 million kWh of electricity worth $52.7 million to four countries-Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye. Compared to the same period last year, this figure went down by $4.8 million, or 8.3 percent in value, and 98.8 million kWh, or 10 percent in volume.

Moreover, over the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 115.6 million kWh of electricity worth $4.9 million from Russia, Georgia, and Iran.

Compared to the first eight months of last year, this is a decrease of $26,000, or 0.5 percent, in value and 7.6 million kWh, or 6.2 percent, in volume.