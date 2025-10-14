Georgia Intensifies Electricity Import From Azerbaijan
The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee shows that the revenue from this volume of electricity exports amounted to $27.5 million.
Compared to the same period last year, the electricity exports to Georgia grew by 33.6 million kWh, or 7.6 times in volume, and by $4.7 million, or 20.6 percent in value.
Meanwhile, during the first eight months of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 34.3 million kWh of electricity worth $2.2 million from Georgia. Compared to the same period last year, this represents a decrease of $340,000, or 13.2 percent, in value, and 5.2 million kWh, or 13.2 percent, in volume.
However, from January through August 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 919.9 million kWh of electricity worth $52.7 million to four countries-Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Türkiye. Compared to the same period last year, this figure went down by $4.8 million, or 8.3 percent in value, and 98.8 million kWh, or 10 percent in volume.
Moreover, over the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 115.6 million kWh of electricity worth $4.9 million from Russia, Georgia, and Iran.
Compared to the first eight months of last year, this is a decrease of $26,000, or 0.5 percent, in value and 7.6 million kWh, or 6.2 percent, in volume.
