'Bigg Boss 19': Amaal Malik Tells Abhishek Bajaj 'Ghar Ka Saara Gandh Khaata Hai Tu'
The promo begins with the voice of Bigg Boss saying:“Nominations main aap sabhi ka swagat hai. Aj aap raste se hatane ke liye logo ko pani puri khilayenge. (Welcome to the nominations! Today, you'll have to serve pani puri to the contestants you want to eliminate from your path.)
The video then showcases several contestants gorging on the Indian street-food delicacy as a sign of being nominated by other housemates.
The video then shows Malti Chahar telling Mridul Tiwari:“Ganda kar raha hai tu. Your are making it dirty).”
To which, an angry Mridul replies: Tu khud hi gandi hai (You are dirty.)
Citing his reasons to nominate Neelam, Pranit More is heard saying:“Atleast mai chaddar main jaakar chugli nahi karta (at least I don't crawl under a blanket to gossip.)”
The tension escalates when Amaal feeds a pani puri to Abhishek - but in an aggressive manner.
Giving his reasons, Amaal said:“Ghar ka saara gand khaata hai yeh bhi khaale (he eats all the mess in the house, and now he wants to eat this too.)”
As he feeds him aggressively, Amaal chimes“Maara nahi (haven't hit you).”
This angers Abhishek, who says:“Mooh pe haath kiyun lagaya (why did you touch my face?)”
To stop the fight, Baseer Ali comes in the middles and says:“Dhakka kya maar raha hai usko. Jaakar udhar baith bewakoof. (why did you push him. Go sit there, stupid.)”
