Crypto Funding Rates Drop To 2022 Lows Amid Massive Liquidations



Funding rates in crypto derivatives plummeted to their lowest point since early 2022, signaling a dramatic leverage reset.

Despite negative funding rates, bullish sentiment is emerging, with a rise in long positions and a potential for short squeezes.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have regained significant ground after a severe market correction, with Bitcoin climbing over 5% and Ether 12% since recent lows.

The crypto industry experienced its largest liquidation event on record, with nearly a trillion dollars wiped out in hours. Market analysts note that extreme leverage flushes serve as a reset mechanism, indicating a shift in trader behavior and market dynamics.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent developments in the cryptocurrency markets reveal a striking decline in trading leverage, with funding rates reaching levels not seen since the 2022 bear market. This shift highlights a potential turning point as traders recalibrate their strategies amidst a recovering market that has already seen significant gains in Bitcoin and Ethereum . Experts warn that these extreme conditions could set the stage for a future short squeeze, potentially pushing prices higher despite current bearish signals.

Funding rates across the crypto derivatives market have plunged to levels not seen since the depths of 2022's bear market, according to onchain analytics firm Glassnode. The sharp decline signals one of the most significant leverage resets in crypto history, reflecting a widespread sell-off of speculative excess built up during recent price surges. These rates, which involve periodic payments between traders in perpetual futures contracts, serve to anchor contract prices to the spot market. When these rates turn negative or hit historic lows, it often suggests a predominance of short positions betting on further declines, yet also hints at potential bullish reversals.

Too many shorts could launch prices upward

Interestingly, extremely low funding rates can sometimes foreshadow a bullish turnaround. The prevailing situation suggests an oversold market with a high concentration of short positions, raising the odds of a short squeeze - a phenomenon where rapid buying drives prices sharply higher as short-sellers rush to cover their positions.

Funding rates plunged to 2022 lows. Source: Glassnode

Crypto markets are already recovering

The recovery is already underway, with market sentiment shifting positive. According to CoinGlass, the long/short ratio has turned bullish, with approximately 54% of traders displaying bullish or very bullish outlooks. Meanwhile, 16% remain neutral and 29% bearish. The platform reports that long positions currently make up 60% of the trading volume, indicating a cautious optimism amid ongoing volatility.

Despite the negative funding rates, Bitcoin (BTC ) and Ether (ETH ) perpetual swaps continue to show slight negative rates, pointing to the complex interplay of leverage and sentiment in the markets.

Spot markets have responded positively, with Bitcoin surging over 5% from below $110,000 on Sunday, and Ether rebounding 12% after dipping below $3,800. These gains reflect a broader market recovery, buoyed by improving investor confidence and technical momentum.

Largest leverage liquidation in crypto history

In what is being dubbed the biggest leverage flush in crypto history, nearly a trillion dollars in market capitalization evaporated within hours, during a period of heightened volatility driven by geopolitical tensions. When U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs on China, whales and large traders anticipated a downturn and piled into short positions. This led to a cascade of liquidations, wiping out 1.6 million leveraged traders and marking a historic correction.

The event included Bitcoin's first-ever $20,000 red candle and a $380 billion market cap drop, before a V-shaped rebound as traders closed short positions. According to TradingView data, the liquidation was nine times larger than previous records, highlighting the intense leverage unwinding typical in crypto markets after periods of excessive speculation.

Crypto's largest leverage liquidation event resulted in a trillion-dollar market cap wick down. Source: TradingView

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.