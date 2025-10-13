UAE-Hosted IUCN Congress Day Four Advances Ocean, Food, And Finance Agendas With Landmark Announcements And High-Level Dialogues

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Key partnerships, flagship reports, and high-level dialogues position the UAE as a catalyst for transformational conservation action

Day Four of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 placed the spotlight on scaling ocean solutions, transforming global food systems, and mobilising finance for biodiversity, underscoring the Congress's role as the world's leading platform for turning conservation ambition into action.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates and co-hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Congress, which runs from 9-15 October, continued to foster dialogue and discussions for actionable plans towards the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the 2030 climate and nature targets.

The morning opened with the 100% Alliance: Scaling Ocean Solutions for Global Impact, bringing governments, philanthropies, and science institutions together to fast-track marine protection and sustainable blue economy pathways. In parallel, the Members' Assembly Global Meeting of all IUCN Member Committees set the stage for coordinated regional positions ahead of key motions.

Announcements on Day Four included the launch of the Nature-based Education Facility, supported by a $10 million in-kind contribution from Esri, and the release of a new IUCN Flagship Report exploring how to feed the world while restoring nature. Exhibitions and pavilions showcased innovations ranging from geospatial AI for conservation and scaling action on invasive species, to nature-positive urban frameworks and youth-led conservation research.

The most significant announcement of the day, however, was the unveiling of the venue for the IUCN World Protected and Conserved Areas Congress, the world's leading forum on protected areas. Panama has been selected to host this landmark event, which influences global conservation priorities, marking an important milestone for biodiversity and sustainability efforts worldwide.

The UAE Pavilion hosted the Joint Biodiversity Forum, organised by ADNOC in collaboration with MOCCAE and EAD, under the theme 'Learning from Nature, Acting for Nature', convening leading voices to address urgent environmental challenges. The 'From space to Sustainability' panel, organised by the UAE University, explored how satellite technology and space-based data applications are transforming global environmental protection, drawing on real-world missions such as Arab Satellite 813 and next-generation hyperspectral systems like HyperX. The session highlighted the UAE's lead in fostering international collaboration in environmental monitoring, where data sharing, joint missions, and scientific exchange transcend borders.

At the Forum, high-level dialogues underscored the urgency of system change. 'Transformational change from Rio and beyond: An all-out push for the 2030 goals' examined the need for coordinated global leadership to close the gap on biodiversity commitments, while 'The Balancing Act: Feeding People, Sustaining the Planet' advanced solutions for aligning food security with ecosystem restoration. Finance and innovation were central themes, with sessions on unlocking private finance for 30×30, powering blue finance in the Caribbean, and launching the GEF Small Grants Program CSO Challenge.

With Members' Assembly debates intensifying and final motions approaching, Day Four outcomes are expected to drive enforceable agreements on food, oceans, and finance that will guide conservation action through 2030 and beyond.

About the IUCN World Conservation Congress:

Held every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is one of the largest gatherings of nature conservation experts, leaders and decision-makers from government, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, business, and academia in the world. The event is the democratic forum for the global conservation community to express its views and decide and act on the latest in conservation science, practice and policy – shaping the global conservation and sustainable development agendas for decades to come. Congress is also one of the largest marketplaces for scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe to share their experience, expertise, and latest research.

About MOCCAE:

Since its founding, the United Arab Emirates has prioritised agriculture and food security as fundamental elements of its environmental and development agenda. In 1972, the UAE established the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to promote and protect agricultural, livestock, and fisheries resources, thereby enhancing the nation's food security. In February 2006, the responsibilities of this ministry were transferred to the newly formed Ministry of Environment and Water, which assumed all its functions and was additionally tasked with the preservation and development of the UAE's natural environment. In February 2016, the ministry was renamed the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment following a ministerial restructuring, reflecting the expansion of its mandate to include climate change-related responsibilities.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment leads the UAE's efforts in confronting climate change by promoting adaptation strategies, reducing emissions, and transforming key sectors in collaboration with relevant stakeholders. Its goal is to achieve the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 target while fulfilling the nation's international climate and environmental commitments.

Additionally, the Ministry fosters global partnerships and cooperation initiatives to advance collective climate and environmental action. The Ministry's vision is to fulfil the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy, positioning the UAE as the top nation in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. This goal is being pursued through the advancement of modern agriculture, support for farmers, optimised use of livestock and fisheries resources to enhance local food production, and the transition towards sustainable, climate-smart food systems. The Ministry advances climate and environmental sustainability in the UAE by developing innovative policies and legislation that promote the adoption of modern technologies across various related sectors.

The Ministry is actively working to protect biodiversity and conserve natural ecosystems by implementing the National Biodiversity Strategy 2031, while also addressing land degradation by executing the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2030. The Ministry is committed to strengthening biosecurity, promoting the circular economy, and fostering sustainable communities in the UAE. It also seeks to engage the business sector, private enterprises, and the wider community-including UAE nationals and residents-in advancing the nation's vision of a sustainable future for all.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About IUCN:

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both government and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 17,000 experts. IUCN is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.