Ghana Qualify For Their Fifth FIFA World Cup

Accra, Oct 13 (IANS) Ghana have completed their remarkable resurgence after failing to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations. The Black Stars have secured their place at the FIFA World Cup once again thanks to their 1-0 victory over Comoros to seal top spot in Group I.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will mark the Ghana's fifth appearance on football's biggest stage, having made their debut at Germany 2006. They will be looking improve on their performance in Qatar four years ago when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Ghana were pushed all the way by Madagascar, but they punched their ticket to the global showpiece on the final day of qualifying after Mohammed Kudus struck for the winner against Comoros.

Ghana's greatest display at the World Cup came at South Africa 2010 when Milovan Rajevac's men reached the quarter-finals thanks to the inspirational performances of Asamoah Gyan.

In the Round of 16, it was Gyan's powerful strike in extra-time that secured victory over USA and set up an epic quarter-final clash with Uruguay, which remains one of the most thrilling World Cup games of all time.

In November 2024, the country was left stunned when Ghana failed to qualify for the continental finals for the first time since 2004. Despite widespread calls to resign, Otto Addo refused to stand down as a coach, FIFA reports.

“I'm not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I'd never have become a player or even a coach,” Addo declared. "If you know where I have come from as a person to arrive at this job you won't even ask about resignation."

Addo, who led Ghana to Qatar 2022 in his first spell with the team, firmly believed that he was right person to lead the revival. With the help of a new backroom staff, he has successfully guided the Black Stars through CAF qualifying with 25 points from ten games in Group I.