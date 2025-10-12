

EQS Newswire / 13/10/2025 / 07:00 UTC+8

AI Leads the New Boom in Smart Healthcare as Home Control Expands Its Healthcare Ecosystem With the rapid rise of the global smart health management industry, the demand for AIoT-enabled smart home and healthcare integration continues to grow. According to market research, the global artificial intelligence healthcare market is expected to reach USD67.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 45.3% through 2037, reaching over USD6.4 trillion in market size. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to contribute USD2.5 trillion. Recently, Home Control (1747), a leading provider of home control solutions, announced the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbiva Limited, in Hong Kong, marking its full entry into the AIoT-powered home healthcare sector and rapid expansion of a diversified healthcare ecosystem. The new strategic direction has attracted significant market attention and resulted in a continuous rise in its stock price. The newly-established Orbiva Limited priorizies home healthcare, aiming to build an intelligent home healthcare platform and ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, data, and services. The Company plans to launch a series of self-developed smart healthcare products, including wearable monitoring devices, interactive smart products, and integrated control terminals. Through a secure AIoT-enabled digital platform, users can seamlessly connect all home health devices, enabling data interoperability and creating personalized“digital health profiles”. At the same time, the Company is actively expanding its platform network by connecting clinics and primary healthcare institutions, gradually integrating users' health records, and establishing a comprehensive health management service system that encompasses medical services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, and wellness products. Beyond product innovation, Orbiva Limited actively cultivates innovative technologies that can be strategically integrated into its development plans, such as artificial intelligence and Web3 technologies. It specializes in the field of home physiotherapy and healthcare, actively collaborating with renowned academic institutions to establish joint laboratories. At the supply chain front, the Company maintains close cooperation with industry-leading hardware manufacturers. While at the ecosystem level, preliminary exchanges with Fintech institutions on innovative models have started in order to provide a solid foundation for its platform ecosystem. Leveraging these combined strengths, the industry believes Home Control is well-positioned to accelerate the deep integration of home medical data with daily healthcare, driving a comprehensive transformation in health management models. Achieving breakthroughs in the blue ocean market of smart healthcare is highly challenging, requiring not only high entry barriers and significant capital investment but also deep expertise in technology development and data governance. Home Control, originally spun off from the home control division of Philips Group, has years of expertise in IoT and smart home control technologies, a deep understanding of data interoperability, and a strong foundation in international markets. Since entering the healthcare solutions market in 2019, Home Control has achieved technical breakthroughs in specialized areas such as hearing aids. By leveraging its refined product design capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and profound market insights, Home Control has established a distinct competitive advantage within the industry. Data management and regulatory compliance are critical to platform operations. Home Control is committed to continued investment to ensure full adherence to international standards. By introducing new shareholders and board members, the Company aims to integrate cross-disciplinary resources and global healthcare expertise. The newly appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Chen Yi Chung, has extensive experience in the healthcare sector. As the Chief Operating Officer of OUE Limited, he oversees healthcare operations across Singapore, China, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Japan, managing over 130 clinics and medical centers in Singapore. Another newly joined Non-Executive Director, Ms. Ma Ying, co-founded the Zhejiang Jack Ma Foundation as its Chairperson and Legal Representative. Leveraging her extensive network, it is expected that she could bring innovative perspectives and foster new strategic collaboration opportunities for the company's future development. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Ye Min, had rich experienced in capital markets, risk management, ESG, and Web3 finance. His expertise is expected to provide strong support for the company's strategic decision-making and regulatory compliance. Recent share price performance has reflected market optimism for Home Control's valuation re-rating. However, Home Control's potential growth potential may extend beyond single product or service. Market has expectations on its ability to build an integrated“smart home + healthcare” ecosystem. The Company has been transitioning swiftly from a low-profile hardware manufacturer to a diversified enterprise integrating hardware, software, data, and services. It leverages technological innovation and resources consolidation to seize emerging opportunities in the AIoT-enabled smart healthcare segment. Through deepening collaborations with universities, healthcare services, fintech players, and international healthcare groups and other strategic partners, the Company is poised to deliver real-time personal health monitoring and seamless online-offline healthcare experiences, driving the profound integration of AIoT smart homes and medical health to new heights. 13/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

