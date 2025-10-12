Türkiye's Erdogan To Attend Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt

Türkiye's Erdogan To Attend Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt
“Our president is scheduled to address the summit, and also hold consultations with leaders of the participating countries,” Burhanettin Duran, head of the Directorate of Communications at the Turkish presidency, said in a post on the social platform X.
The Sharm El-Sheikh summit will finalise an agreement between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending the war in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency announced in a statement, on Saturday.
The meeting will be co-chaired by Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President, Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries, the statement said.– NNN-TRT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment