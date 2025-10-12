Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye's Erdogan To Attend Gaza Peace Summit In Egypt

2025-10-12 09:03:28
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Oct 13 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will attend the Gaza peace summit to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, today, according to his office, yesterday.

“Our president is scheduled to address the summit, and also hold consultations with leaders of the participating countries,” Burhanettin Duran, head of the Directorate of Communications at the Turkish presidency, said in a post on the social platform X.

The Sharm El-Sheikh summit will finalise an agreement between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending the war in Gaza, the Egyptian presidency announced in a statement, on Saturday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President, Donald Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries, the statement said.– NNN-TRT

