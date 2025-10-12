ANOTHER War Added To Trump's To-Do List? Trump Notes 'I Hear A War Going On Between Pakistan And Afghanistan'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has saved millions of lives and is highly effective at resolving conflicts, and“heard there is a war going on between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

He noted,“This will be the eighth war I've helped to resolve. I hear there's currently a conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but I said I'll deal with it once I return.”

“Because I am good at solving wars...Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good.”

The cross-border attacks followed Pakistani airstrikes on the Afghan capital last Thursday, strikes that Kabul has directly blamed on Islamabad. In the aftermath of intense clashes, key border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been shut down.

On Sunday, Afghanistan claimed it had killed 58 Pakistani soldiers in overnight border operations, calling it a response to repeated violations of its territory and airspace. Pakistan's military, however, reported a significantly lower death toll, stating that 23 of its troops were killed, as reported by AP.

Afghan FM issues warning to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, issued a warning to Pakistan on Sunday, stating that Kabul has "other options" if Pakistan is not interested in pursuing peace.

His remarks come in the wake of ongoing border clashes that have resulted in the deaths of over 50 Pakistani soldiers and the capture of 19 Afghan border posts by Pakistani forces.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan holds no hostility toward Pakistani civilians, but blamed certain elements within Pakistan for escalating tensions.

The Taliban government's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Afghan forces have captured 25 Pakistani army posts, leaving 30 Pakistani soldiers wounded.

“The situation on all official borders and de facto lines of Afghanistan is under complete control, and illegal activities have been largely prevented,” Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul.

The Torkham crossing, one of the two main trade routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, remained closed on Sunday, failing to open at its usual time of 8 a.m, AP reported.

The Chaman crossing in southwestern Pakistan was also shut down. Amid the escalating security situation, people, including Afghan refugees attempting to leave Pakistan, were turned away.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated, with Pakistan accusing Afghan authorities of sheltering members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad claims is behind a series of deadly attacks inside the country. Kabul has rejected these allegations, insisting it does not allow Afghan territory to be used against any other nation.

Pakistan is currently facing a sharp rise in militant violence, particularly in areas along the Afghan border. It has also accused India, its nuclear-armed neighbour and longtime rival, of supporting armed groups, though it has provided no concrete evidence to back the claim.

The recent overnight border clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces risk further destabilising the region. Earlier this year, tensions between India and Pakistan nearly escalated into open conflict following a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir.

The two countries share a 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) border known as the Durand Line, but Afghanistan has never recognized it.

(With inputs from agencies)