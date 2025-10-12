Chronicles Of Victory: October 13, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 17th day of the Second Karabakh War:
- President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Haber Turk TV channel.
- First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page.
- Armenian armed forces fired on the territories of Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi districts.
- A large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed .
- Armenian armed forces fired at the villages of Aghdam district using artillery and missiles.
- From September 27 through October 13, 2020, 42 Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of settlements by the Armenian armed forces.
- The Defense Ministry has released a video of the liberated settlement of Hadrut.
