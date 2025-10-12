Oppa Spa Abu Dhabi Redefines Wellness Tradition With Modern-Day Jjimjilbang Experience

Bathhouses and jjimjilbangs are a significant part of Korean spa culture and are gaining popularity more than ever. If industry trends are anything to go by, the spa and massage industry has experienced enormous growth in recent years. In Korean culture, bathing has been recognised as a practice that washes away not just the body's impurities but also cleanses the mind. The unique Jjimjilbang experience is gaining popularity in the UAE market.

Located conveniently in Abu Dhabi City, Oppa Spa Abu Dhabi brings the Jjimjilbang experience to the UAE, blending traditional Korean relaxation with modern wellness amenities. Whether you're looking to soak in hot springs, relax in saunas, or enjoy a rejuvenating massage, Oppa Spa offers a perfect retreat for everyone seeking a blend of fun and wellness.

Oppa Spa Abu Dhabi offers various day and series packages ranging from Dh300 to Dh1,500 per guest with new discounts for the year-end season. Upon entering Oppa Spa, guests receive a locker key, towels, and a uniform, ensuring a comfortable, hygienic visit as part of the traditional Jjimjilbang experience.

Facilities at Oppa Spa include body treatments, including refreshing scrubs and traditional Thai massages; saunas and steam rooms for relaxation; infrared saunas and steam rooms for relaxation; facials; bespoke treatments for skin rejuvenation; hydrotherapy; luxurious Jacuzzis for ultimate relaxation; specialised therapies such as Madero therapy; and more. The centre also has a foot and hand spa as part of its pampering services to enhance well-being.

Oppa Spa & Beauty Center offers a range of traditional Korean spa packages and signature massages for those seeking a sanctuary of serenity.

Treatments such as the Oppa Silky Scrub and Butter Body feature Korean scrubs and luxurious massages designed to refresh and revitalise. Signature massages, including the Oppa Signature Massage, incorporate deep tissue and Thai techniques to alleviate stress and restore harmony. Experience the ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation at Oppa Spa, where tradition meets modern wellness. Oppa Spa's massage services include Oppa Signature Massage, Oppa Traditional Thai Massage, ancient Thai hand massage techniques targeting specific pressure points for therapeutic benefits and Thai oil massage for pain relief.