Gaza Protest In Bern: Thousands March Amid Clashes With Police
-
Français
fr
5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestine
Original
Read more: 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestin
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Police in Bern, backed by officers from several other cantons, surrounded demonstrators near the Federal Palace on Saturday. They later stepped in to stop an attempted occupation of the city's main railway station. Some protesters had announced plans to block the tracks, police said in a post on X.
Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets several times to disperse the most aggressive protesters, including hooded individuals leading the march. Officers were targeted with various projectiles, and significant damage was reported, according to both a Keystone-SDA journalist and police statements. The rally had not been authorised.More More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza
This content was published on Oct 9, 2025 From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll.Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza External
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Easystaff Data Reveals 6.8× Growth In Payroll Use Of Stablecoins
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Alt.Town Introduces $TOWN Token Utility Across Platform Services And Launches Valuefi Deposit Event
CommentsNo comment