Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gaza Protest In Bern: Thousands March Amid Clashes With Police

Gaza Protest In Bern: Thousands March Amid Clashes With Police


2025-10-12 02:07:04
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Several thousand people took to the streets of Bern on Saturday to protest against the war in Gaza. The demonstration saw tensions flare as firecrackers and other pyrotechnics were set off, with some reportedly thrown at police officers. Authorities responded with force. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 11:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestine Original Read more: 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestin

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Police in Bern, backed by officers from several other cantons, surrounded demonstrators near the Federal Palace on Saturday. They later stepped in to stop an attempted occupation of the city's main railway station. Some protesters had announced plans to block the tracks, police said in a post on X.

Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets several times to disperse the most aggressive protesters, including hooded individuals leading the march. Officers were targeted with various projectiles, and significant damage was reported, according to both a Keystone-SDA journalist and police statements. The rally had not been authorised.

More More Foreign Affairs The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza

This content was published on Oct 9, 2025 From UN warnings in Geneva to eyewitness accounts from Gaza, Swissinfo documents two years of the Hamas-Israel war and its devastating humanitarian toll.

Read more: The humanitarian cost of Israel's war in Gaza External

MENAFN12102025000210011054ID1110185159

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search