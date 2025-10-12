Gaza Protest In Bern: Thousands March Amid Clashes With Police

Français fr 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestine Original Read more: 5000 personnes manifestent sous tension à Berne pour la Palestin

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Several thousand people took to the streets of Bern on Saturday to protest against the war in Gaza. The demonstration saw tensions flare as firecrackers and other pyrotechnics were set off, with some reportedly thrown at police officers. Authorities responded with force. This content was published on October 12, 2025 - 11:04 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Police in Bern, backed by officers from several other cantons, surrounded demonstrators near the Federal Palace on Saturday. They later stepped in to stop an attempted occupation of the city's main railway station. Some protesters had announced plans to block the tracks, police said in a post on X.

Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets several times to disperse the most aggressive protesters, including hooded individuals leading the march. Officers were targeted with various projectiles, and significant damage was reported, according to both a Keystone-SDA journalist and police statements. The rally had not been authorised.

