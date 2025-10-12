Four Militants, Three Drug Peddlers, Including Cop, Arrested In Manipur

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 12 (IANS) Four hardcore militants belonging to different factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and three drug peddlers, including a policeman, were arrested in Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A police official said that the four militants were arrested from Thoubal and Bishnupur districts, and some arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of one of the militants, identified as Moirangthem Mohen Singh alias Pari, 42.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested militants include an SM carbine along with a magazine, two AK rifle magazines, 24 rounds (bullets) of AK rifle ammunition, a camouflage T-shirt, and a mobile phone along with two SIM cards.

The arrested extremists were involved in various crimes, including extortion from people, government employees, and contractors.

The official also said that Mohammad Wahidur Rahman, 43, was arrested from Imphal West district and contraband 544 illegally procured drugs weighing approximately 301 grams were seized from his possession.

Investigation has established that the arrestee is a rifleman serving in the Manipur Police, the official said.

An official statement said that the Manipur Police reiterate its firm stance against erring members who are found indulging in any illegal activities related to drugs.

Besides disciplinary action, FIRs incorporating criminal charges are mandatorily filed against such offenders.

In another incident, the security forces arrested two drug peddlers from different localities of the Khergao Awang Leikai areas under the Imphal East district. The duo was identified as Mohammad Khursid Alam, 21, and Mohammad Akbar, 37.

From their possession, approximately 3 kg of heroin, and eight bottles of psychotropic Tussrex-TR syrup, drug sale proceeds amounting to Rs 9.57 lakh, an SBBL gun along with two cartridges, a car, and four mobile phones were recovered.

Security forces, during their search operations, also recovered some arms and ammunition from the Imphal West district. The recovered arms and ammunition include, a .303 rifle along with a magazine, a modified .303 rifle along with a magazine, five pistols along with a magazine each, five helmets, four bullet proof vests cum magazine pouches, eight plates suspected to be used with bullet proof vests, a wireless hand held set along with its charger, ten pairs of camouflage pants and corresponding camouflage shirts, and four bags.

The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

Meanwhile, the movement of over 340 vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured without any incident during the past 24 hours. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.