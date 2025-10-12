Israel Potentially Confirms Hamas's Early Release Offer
Allegedly, Hamas expressed readiness to honor the commitment before United States President Donald Trump arrives in Israel on Monday.
Previously, it was reported that Hamas could release its remaining hostages as early as Sunday.
Note that, Egypt has confirmed it will host an international summit on Monday for foreign leaders to discuss“the agreement to end the war in Gaza”.
The meeting will take place in the picturesque Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian presidency has said moments ago, Reuters reports.
More than 20 world leaders will attend, including US president Donald Trump.
