Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attacked Kherson With Drone, Three Wounded

2025-10-12 10:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian troops attacked Kherson with a UAV. Three people were injured as a result of explosives being dropped from the drone,” the report said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, men aged 43, 51, and 66 suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Currently, doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

As reported, two people were killed and five wounded in the Kherson region in 24 hours due to attacks by the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

