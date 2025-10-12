Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup After Soldiers Join Protests


2025-10-12 10:04:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said on Sunday that an ongoing attempt to seize power illegally and by force is underway in the country, a day after soldiers joined a protest movement in the capital, Antananarivo.
In a statement, Rajoelina said the situation contradicts the constitution and democratic principles, calling on the international community to closely monitor the situation.
The announcement came after the military unit, CAPSAT, declared a mutiny and refused orders to fire on protesters.
The incident recalled the 2009 mutiny by the same unit, which paved the way for Rajoelina's rise to power.
Antananarivo witnessed massive protests on Saturday, called by the Generation Z movement, protesting against service failures before they evolved into demands for the regime's downfall, and was joined by members of the armed forces.
The protests since late September have resulted in the deaths of 22 people and the injury of more than 100, while new Prime Minister Rufin Zafisamba has affirmed that its government is open to dialogue with all political and social forces. (end)
