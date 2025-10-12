403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup After Soldiers Join Protests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said on Sunday that an ongoing attempt to seize power illegally and by force is underway in the country, a day after soldiers joined a protest movement in the capital, Antananarivo.
In a statement, Rajoelina said the situation contradicts the constitution and democratic principles, calling on the international community to closely monitor the situation.
The announcement came after the military unit, CAPSAT, declared a mutiny and refused orders to fire on protesters.
The incident recalled the 2009 mutiny by the same unit, which paved the way for Rajoelina's rise to power.
Antananarivo witnessed massive protests on Saturday, called by the Generation Z movement, protesting against service failures before they evolved into demands for the regime's downfall, and was joined by members of the armed forces.
The protests since late September have resulted in the deaths of 22 people and the injury of more than 100, while new Prime Minister Rufin Zafisamba has affirmed that its government is open to dialogue with all political and social forces. (end)
mry
In a statement, Rajoelina said the situation contradicts the constitution and democratic principles, calling on the international community to closely monitor the situation.
The announcement came after the military unit, CAPSAT, declared a mutiny and refused orders to fire on protesters.
The incident recalled the 2009 mutiny by the same unit, which paved the way for Rajoelina's rise to power.
Antananarivo witnessed massive protests on Saturday, called by the Generation Z movement, protesting against service failures before they evolved into demands for the regime's downfall, and was joined by members of the armed forces.
The protests since late September have resulted in the deaths of 22 people and the injury of more than 100, while new Prime Minister Rufin Zafisamba has affirmed that its government is open to dialogue with all political and social forces. (end)
mry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment