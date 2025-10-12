Punjab: Nomination For Tarn Taran Assembly Bypoll To Begin Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C. said on Sunday that the nomination process for the bye-election for the Tarn Taran Assembly constituency will begin on Monday.

The last date for filing the nominations is October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22 and withdrawal of candidature is allowed till October 24.

The polling will take place on November 11, and counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, who had won the seat with 52,935 votes, defeating Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harmeet Singh Sandhu.

The CEO said that polling will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The nomination papers can be filed with the Returning Officer between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on any working day (except public holidays) from October 13 to 21.

He added that a candidate must be a registered voter of any constituency within the state and should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry in the electoral roll.

Each candidate must also make and subscribe to an oath or affirmation before the Returning Officer concerned or an officer authorised by the Election Commission after filing the nomination papers and before the date of scrutiny.

The CEO clarified that October 18 is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and nomination papers can be presented on that day.

However, October 19 and October 20 are holidays under the Act, and nomination papers cannot be presented on these dates.

The AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared turncoat Harmeet Sandhu as its candidate, while the main Opposition Congress has fielded grassroots leader Karanbir Singh Burj.

The SAD led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has fielded Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Harjit Singh Sandhu as its candidate.

The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, whose party holds considerable vote bank in the constituency, is yet to announce its candidate.

BJP leaders expressed confidence in the party's poll prospects, saying that the cadre has grown stronger over the years and they expect a good performance from party candidate Sandhu.

However, Congress candidate Burj is an agriculturist and realtor by profession and serves as the Vice-President of the district Congress and also served the party's Kisan Cell.

He is reportedly a close aide of the Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.