Clashes Erupt Between Police, Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Bern
(MENAFN) Swiss police clashed with pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Bern on Sunday after an unauthorized protest in the capital escalated, drawing thousands and resulting in property damage, fire incidents, and disruptions to city infrastructure.
The rally began peacefully in the city center, with a large crowd waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans including “Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Tensions rose as protesters attempted to march toward the Federal Parliament building, prompting immediate police intervention.
Authorities sealed off the area around the Parliament and halted the advance, placing parts of the demonstration under containment.
Amid the unrest, a fire broke out near the protest route. Emergency services were dispatched to control the blaze, although officials did not immediately confirm whether the fire was linked to the demonstration.
Later in the afternoon, protesters tried to block access to Bern’s central train station. Police, who had reinforced the area with tight security perimeters and support units from neighboring cantons, quickly intervened. Officers deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse hundreds who had gathered near the transport hub.
In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Bern police said the force had to respond to “extensive property damage reported in several locations.” The post further noted that the protest had been unauthorized.
Swiss authorities have not confirmed the number of arrests or injuries. Investigations into the damage and any potential criminal charges are ongoing.
