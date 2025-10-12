Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Attends Launch Of Indian Housing Project Stage 2 Phase IV

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Oct 12 (IANS) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday attended the launch of the Indian Housing Project Stage 2 Phase IV, with the Indian High Commission saying that the drive encompasses a commitment to the construction of 60,000 houses, while this particular phase covers 4,700

More than 2,000 beneficiaries and their family members were present during the event, according to a statement by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Besides them, Sri Lanka's Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Viddyarathna, the Minister of Fisheries, Deputy Ministers of Plantation, Tourism and Youth Affairs, Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, MPs, Governors Uva and Sabaragamuwa, Chief Secretaries and senior officials of Provinces with plantation areas, Mayors, Government Agents and officials of districts in plantation regions attended the event.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission said: "Indian Housing Project Stage 2 Phase IV launched in the presence of President H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, HC Santosh Jha, Minister of Plantation & Community Infrastructure Hon. S Viddyarathna, Minister of Fisheries, Dy. Ministers of Plantation, Tourism and Youth Affairs."

"Among the largest development initiatives of Indian overseas, IHP encompasses an overall commitment to build 60000 houses for Sri Lanka beneficiaries with grant assistance of over INR 18 billion. Around 50000 houses constructed to date. Phase IV Stage 2 to cover 4700 beneficiaries," it added.

According to the statement, the Indian Housing Project Phases III and IV showcase the Indian government's commitment to work with the Sri Lankan government for uplifting and empowering Indian origin Tamil community in the country.

"IHP Phases III & IV covering 14000 houses in plantation regions of Sri Lanka represent Govt. of India's firm commitment to continuously work with the Govt of Sri Lanka for uplifting and empowering the Indian Origin Tamil community in the country", the High Commission said in the X post.

In 2010, the Indian government announced that it would build 50,000 houses in Sri Lanka at an outlay of Sri Lankan Rs 33 billion. A pilot project involving the construction of 1,000 houses was launched in November 2010 and was completed in July 2012, according to the Indian High Commission.

The second phase, which envisaged the construction of 45,000 houses in the northern and eastern Provinces of Sri Lanka, was completed in 2018. The third phase involves building 4,000 houses for estate workers in the Central and Uva provinces through an innovative community-driven approach. So far, more than 3,900 houses have been completed in the third phase, and the construction of the remaining houses is currently underway, according to the statement.

During his visit to Sri Lanka in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an additional 10,000 houses for the estate workers in the plantation regions and the agreement was formalised in 2018. Construction of 1,300 houses in the first stage has started. As of October 31, 2024, more than a total of Sri Lankan Rs 33 billion has been disbursed by the Indian government under the Indian Housing Project.

In April, Prime Minister Modi visited the island nation and held a productive meeting with President Dissanayake. During the meeting, both leaders held detailed discussions in a restricted and delegation-level format on further deepening the special and close bilateral ties. PM Modi also announced a comprehensive package for training an additional 700 Sri Lankan citizens annually in the areas of capacity building and economic support, and the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.