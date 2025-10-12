KIIT Ranks In 501 Global Cohort, 5Th Best In India

File photo of KIIT

By Partha Chatterjee

Kolkatta- KIIT-DU has made a big impact in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among all the universities in India. Significantly, KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list - a matter of immense pride for the state and a reflection of its growing academic excellence.

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501–600 band among 2,191 universities and 5th nationally among 128 Indian institutions, marking a notable rise from its previous year's position in the 601–800 band. This upward movement highlights the university's sustained progress in global competitiveness and its emergence as one of India's most dynamic and globally visible institutions. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped among Indian Universities, while KIIT is the 5th best University in India.

This year, KIIT has been ranked 259th in the world in the 'Academic Excellence' parameter of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Times Higher Education provides rankings based on five parameters. Remarkably, KIIT University has performed best in India in 'Industry Integration', 'Internationalization of Higher Education' and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)' parameters.

According to the Times Higher Education evaluation, KIIT's performance in THE World University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation-from local excellence to global recognition. The institution has demonstrated that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete with the world's finest through innovation, compassion, and quality education.