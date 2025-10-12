Union Minister Mandaviya Lauds Coaches For Sporting Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Sunday, lauded the contribution of coaches and staff members to the country's sporting ecosystem and reiterated the Narendra Modi government's vision of building a strong sports culture to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Union Minister Mandaviya praised the coaches while visiting the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at Sonipat to review the ongoing training, infrastructure and to interact with coaches, athletes, and support staff.

Upon his arrival at the Centre in the afternoon, Mandaviya was welcomed by senior officials of SAI and presented with a brief overview of the activities, achievements, and upcoming projects at the Sonipat campus.

He began his visit with an inspection of the Archery Centre of Excellence, where he interacted with coaches and athletes.

Union Minister Mandaviya commended their dedication and emphasised the government's commitment to promoting scientific training methods to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level.

The Minister visited the archery range, kabaddi court, medical centre, wrestling hall, sports science department, and strength and conditioning hall, where he reviewed the available training and sports science facilities.

He appreciated the integration of technology and sports science in athlete preparation and stressed the importance of regular health and performance assessments.

The visit concluded with an interaction with coaches and staff members, where the Union Minister lauded their contribution to India's sporting ecosystem and reiterated the government's vision of building a strong sports culture to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, a statement said.