Vinfast Announces Strategic Partnership With The Arabian Automobile Association To Elevate Aftersales Service Quality In The Middle East

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2025 –

Ms. Do Hoai Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East (second from left); Mr. Paul Joseph, Managing Director of AAA (far right), together with representatives of both parties at the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the agreement, AAA will deliver a full suite of professional roadside assistance services, including emergency towing, transport to charging stations for depleted batteries, 12V battery jump-starts, flat tire replacement, and vehicle lockout support. All services will be carried out by well-trained technicians in strict compliance with VinFast's technical standards and local regulations. AAA guarantees rapid response times, with call center replies averaging under 45 seconds and on-site assistance within 60 to 90 minutes, depending on location and traffic conditions.

VinFast Middle East will support AAA by providing customer data, technical training, and establishing dedicated hotlines in each country to ensure seamless and timely service delivery. AAA is committed to maintaining a minimum customer satisfaction (CSAT) score of 90%, reflecting its dedication to service excellence.

Notably, the roadside assistance program offers 10 years of coverage from the date of vehicle purchase and is transferable within the country of purchase, providing added flexibility and peace of mind for VinFast owners.

Ms. Do Hoai Linh , CEO of VinFast Middle East, stated:“This partnership with the Arabian Automobile Association represents a strategic step forward in VinFast's journey to expand and elevate service quality in the Middle East. It reflects our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric philosophy, where every touchpoint - from product to aftersales - is designed to deliver value, convenience, and peace of mind. By offering fast, reliable, and professional roadside assistance, we aim to strengthen customer trust and ensure that VinFast owners feel supported on every journey.”

Mr. Paul T Joseph, Managing Director at the Arabian Automobile Association AAA, commented:“We are proud to join forces with VinFast - a pioneering electric vehicle brand making waves globally. With over a decade of experience in roadside support, the Arabian Automobile Association is dedicated to delivering world-class service that enhances safety and satisfaction for VinFast customers throughout the Gulf region. We believe this partnership will set a new benchmark for EV service standards in the Middle East.”

In the region, VinFast has signed exclusive distribution agreements with three leading automotive partners: Al Tayer Motors (UAE), Al Mana Holdings (Qatar), and Bahwan Automobiles & Trading (Oman). Through strategic collaborations with top-tier local players, VinFast is actively contributing to the green mobility transformation in the Middle East, while reaffirming its mission to make electric vehicles more accessible to everyone.