China strongly advices US to ‘stop shifting blame’ over Ukraine war
(MENAFN) China has accused the United States of engaging in a “meaningless blame game” and urged Washington to cease shifting responsibility for the Ukraine conflict. Speaking at the UN Security Council, Chinese envoy Geng Shuang dismissed claims that Beijing supports Russia militarily and called on the US to contribute constructively toward ending the war.
This statement comes amid a series of escalating deadlines set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to end the conflict, with threats of severe sanctions and tariffs, including a recent 25% tariff on India for purchasing Russian weapons and energy.
The US alleged at the Security Council that China has become Russia’s key military supplier, a charge Beijing vehemently rejected as false and unacceptable. Geng emphasized that China is not a party to the conflict and has never provided lethal arms to either side, strictly regulating exports of dual-use items like drones.
He defended China’s ongoing trade with both Russia and Ukraine, noting that neither country is under UN sanctions and insisting China has not violated any international laws or obligations.
Geng warned that China’s rights must be respected, criticizing what he called Washington’s double standards since the US itself continues trading with Russia while denying others the same.
He stressed that the Ukraine conflict is at a critical point with hopes for a political resolution but condemned the continued “reckless” flow of weapons that only prolongs violence. His remarks align with Moscow’s longstanding view that foreign military support to Ukraine fuels further fighting without changing the conflict’s outcome.
