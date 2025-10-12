'No Entry 2' Faces Major Change As Varun Dhawan Walks Out After Diljit, Arjun Kapoor Is Onboard

Varun Dhawan has been trending these days for various reasons in the online -from best script selection to performing well. After his latest released Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, fans are mammothly waiting for the next project details and updates on him. Reportedly, Varun dhawan was a part of No Entry 2 recently.

'No Entry 2' Faces Major Change as Varun Dhawan Walks Out

The very highly awaited sequel of comedy No Entry in Bollywood has hit a very shocking twist in that Varun Dhawan, according to reports, walked out of the project. This film was expecting Varun Dhawan along with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor as lead cast; however, it will now be carried forward with Diljit and Arjun on board.

Creative differences and scheduling conflicts would have been the cause for Varun Dhawan's exit, as per informants from the industry. The exit is said to be peaceful because the actor had earlier been enthusiastic about it. Directed by Anees Bazmee, No Entry 2 is a continuation from the very popular 2005, No Entry which had Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the roles of the lead heroes, making it one of Bollywood's endearing hits in comedy.

No Entry 2 producer Boney Kapoor confirmed Dosanjh's exit from the film saying, "We have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements. Hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together'' in a candid conversation.

For quite some time, the sequel has been under preparation with cast changes and delayed production. Reports suggest that with Varun's exit, the filmmakers have started hunting for another A-listed mega star to replace him. However, Bazmee intends to fire up the fans by getting the film progress ahead with the said replacement.