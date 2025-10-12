The Weekly Wicket: India Women's WC 2025 Setback To Shubman Gill's WTC Record - This Week In Cricket (PICS)

This week in cricket was action-packed - India faced their first loss while England stayed unbeaten in the Women's World Cup 2025. Jaiswal and Gill smashed record tons, Namibia shocked South Africa, and a fiery on-field altercation grabbed headlines.

The second week of October has been quite a rollercoaster for cricket fans, not just in India but across the world, featuring a mix of highs, lows, and thrills, making it a week packed with drama, emotion, and unforgettable performances.

This cricketing week witnessed stunning upsets and record-breaking performances to tense finishes and standout individual performances, highlighting the spirit and unpredictability of the sport. As the second week of October concludes, let's take a look at cricket's top highlights that defined the week.

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had a great start to their quest for their maiden World Cup title with two successive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and was hoping for a three-match unbeaten streak against South Africa. However, their hopes were dashed as they suffered a three-wicket defeat to the Proteas, registering their first loss of their campaign in the marquee event.

After posting a total of 251 on the board, thanks to a valiant 94-run innings by Richa Ghosh, the Women in Blue failed to defend it as South Africa chased a 252-run target with 7 balls to spare. Nadine de Klerk played a match-winning knock of 84 off 54 balls. Opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt led the Proteas run chase earlier with an innings of 70 off 111 balls, while Chloe Tryon contributed with a crucial knock of 49 off 66 balls.

Australia veteran batter Beth Mooney's resilience and grit were on display when she rescued the team from a shambolic situation in the Women's World Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. Australia were in a reeling position of 76/7 before being reduced to 115/8 in 33.5 overs. Mooney stepped up for the defending champions in a crucial situation and stitched a solid partnership with Alana King, which tilted the momentum in Australia's favour.

Mooney played a valiant knock of 109 off 114 balls and formed a crucial 106-run stand with Alana King (51*) for the ninth wicket to guide Australia to 221/9. Her effort was eventually paid off by the bowlers, who bundled out Pakistan for 114 to secure a massive 107-run victory and keep the defending champions' campaign on track

Maharashtra opener Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated altercation with his ex-Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan in a Ranji Trophy warm-up match in Pune. The incident occurred after Shaw, who scored 181 in the first innings, was dismissed by Musheer, who reportedly gave a send-off by saying 'thank you' to his ex-Mumbai teammate. Prithvi Shaw swung the bat at him and grabbed his collar before Mumbai players and umpires intervened and separated the two from making the situation worse.

However, Shaw apologized to Musheer after the heated altercation, calling himself 'like an elder brother.' The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) appointed former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, who is an advisory committee member, to investigate the incident between Prithvi Shaw and Musheer Khan.

Team India Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his impressive run of form in Tests, recording his seventh century against the West Indies in the second Test in Delhi. Jaiswal played a brilliant knock of 175 off 258 balls in the first innings of the final Test of the ongoing series. With his seventh Test century, the southpaw equalled former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's record for the most centuries as an opener in the format before turning 24.

Additionally, Yashasvi Jaiswal has the fourth-highest number of Test centuries after Don Bradman (12), Sachin Tendulkar (11), and Gary Sobers (9) before turning 24, further cementing his status as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

After being dismissed for 50 in the first Test against West Indies, Shubman Gill returned to score a century in the second Test in Delhi. India Test captain played an unbeaten innings of 129 off 196 balls, including 16 fours and 2 sixes, to take the team to 518/5 before declaring the hosts' first innings. He formed three crucial partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Dhruv Jurel to put Team India in a commanding position.

Gill scored his 10th Test century and overtook Rohit Sharma's record for most centuries by an Indian batter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). Additionally, Shubman Gill is currently the leading run-getter for India in WTC, with 2826 runs, including 10 centuries and 8 fifties, at an average of 43.47 in 39 matches.

Team India has yet to receive the Asia Cup trophy after PCB chairman and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi took away the silverware following the Men in Blue's refusal to accept it due to his controversial social media posts. According to the latest report, a source close to the PCB chairman states that the trophy remains at the ACC headquarters and was ordered by Mohsin Naqvi not to be moved or handed over without his approval or personal presence.

With Naqvi refusing to change his stance, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly planning to push for the PCB chairman to be censured and potentially removed from the ICC Board of Directors. The strong move could also threaten Naqvi's role as an ACC chief, escalating the stand-off over the Asia Cup trophy and increasing tensions between BCCI and PCB.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine has maintained her consistent run of form despite battling with type 1 diabetes in the Women's World Cup 2025. Devine was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 15, and since then, the veteran cricketer has been managing her condition with remarkable discipline. The 36-year-old started off her final ODI World Cup campaign with a valiant 112-run innings against Australia in the opening match, followed by an 85-run knock against South Africa.

In the match against Bangladesh, Sophie Devine scored 63 off 85 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. Her effort eventually paid off as New Zealand registered their first win of the Women's World Cup 2025. The New Zealand legend is currently the leading run-getter of the tournament, with 260 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.66 in three matches.

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma, who was recently sacked from ODI captaincy, began his preparation ahead of his international comeback in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting on October 19. The 38-year-old was spotted training in the nets at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park in Dadar, known as one of the cradles of Indian cricket.

Sharma's training session at Shivaji Park drew a large crowd as the fans were delighted to see the 'Hitman' gearing for a comeback after a six-month hiatus from international cricket. Rohit Sharma was practicing against spinners and pacers, refining his trademark pull and cut shots, sweeps, and slog sweeps, showing sharp footwork and timing.

Namibia had the shock of the tournament when they defeated South Africa in the one-off T20I at the newly inaugurated Namibia Cricket Ground (NCG) in Windhoek. The match took place for the inauguration of the new stadium in Namibia's capital city, which was built for the 2027 World Cup. The inauguration of the stadium was marked by an unforgettable upset as Namibia defeated South Africa.

With a 135-run target set by the Proteas, Namibia chased down on the final ball of the match, with Zane Green playing a match-winning knock of 30 off 23 balls, while forming a crucial, unbeaten 37-run partnership with Ruben Trumpelmann, who scored 11 off 8 balls. This marked Namibia's fourth victory over a Test-playing nation in international cricket, after previously defeating Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Ireland.

After failing to clinch the T20I series against Bangladesh, Afghanistan bounced back to seal the three-match ODI series with a victory in the second match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. They won the opening ODI by five wickets while chasing a 222-run target, thanks to fifties by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50) and Rahmat Shah (50), alongside crucial middle-order contributions by skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (33) and Azmatullah Omarzai (40).

In the second ODI, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 81 runs while defending a 190-run total. Five-wicket haul from Rashid Khan and three scalps from Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan to bundle out Asian rival for 109 in 28.3 overs, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

England became the first to win three consecutive matches in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. After defeating South Africa and Bangladesh, the 4-time champions secured their third victory on the trot by defeating the tournament's co-host, Sri Lanka, in Colombo. England remain the only team to win the first three matches of the marquee event.

After posting a total of 253/9, thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt's captain knock of 117 off 117 balls, England bundled out Sri Lanka for 164 in 45.4 overs, securing an 89-run win. Sophie Ecclestone led the bowling attack with a brilliant spell of 4/17 at an economy rate of 1.70 in 10 overs. Skipper Sciver-Brunt (2/25) and Charlotte Dean (2/45) contributed to England's bowling by taking two wickets each.