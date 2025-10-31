Women's World Cup: Sheridan And Williams To Be On-Field Umpires For India-South Africa Final

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will be on-field umpires for the 2025 Women's ODI Cup final, set to be held between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The duo had officiated in South Africa's commanding 125-run semi-final win over England at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati and bring recent big-match experience into the final, which will see a new ODI World Cup champion for the first time after 2000.

Jacquline also stood in the group-stage encounter between the two finalists on October 9, a match South Africa won with a clinical run chase of 252 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Sue Redfern has been appointed as the third umpire, with Nimali Perera named as the fourth umpire. Michell Pereira will oversee proceedings of the final as the match referee. Both India and South Africa are aiming to secure their maiden ICC title across formats.

Sunday's match will be the first time South Africa will feature in a Women's ODI World Cup final, while India previously played in the title decider in 2005 and 2017 when they finished as the runners up behind Australia and England respectively.

India will take confidence from familiar surroundings as they gear up for Sunday's final to be hosted in Navi Mumbai - the same venue where they scripted a memorable semi-final five-wicket win over Australia, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 127 from Jemimah Rodrigues.

The hosts remain unbeaten at the venue in this tournament, having defeated New Zealand in the league stage and Australia in the semi-final, while their match against Bangladesh was washed out. The venue has proven to be a fortress of sorts for India, with strong crowd support expected once again for the final. In contrast, South Africa will be playing in Navi Mumbai for the first time in this competition.