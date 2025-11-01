Kerala CM Thanks Chinese Envoy For Wishes On Poverty-Free Milestone

CM Vijayan Thanks Chinese Ambassador

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday thanked Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong for his greetings on Kerala Piravi and his message on the state's efforts to end extreme poverty.

In a post on X, the Kerala CM wrote, "Thank you @China_Amb_India for the warm greetings on Kerala Piravi. Kerala's achievement in eradicating extreme poverty reflects our shared commitment to social justice and human dignity. Your kind words of encouragement are deeply appreciated." Thank you @China_Amb_India for the warm greetings on Kerala Piravi. Kerala's achievement in eradicating extreme poverty reflects our shared commitment to social justice and human dignity. Your kind words of encouragement are deeply appreciated. - Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 1, 2025

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong extended his wishes to the state on X, "Warm congratulations to Kerala on its historic achievement in ending extreme poverty. To eliminate poverty is the common mission of humanity."

Kerala Declared 'Extreme Poverty-Free'

CM Vijayan made a historic declaration in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Foundation Day), stating that the state has achieved a remarkable milestone in eradicating extreme poverty. He made the statement in the Assembly on Saturday under Rule 300 regarding the state's achievement of becoming "Extreme Poverty-Free".

Addressing the Assembly, CM Vijayan said, "The formation of linguistic states was an idea put forward by the national movement a century ago. However, in the early years after independence, long and intense struggles were required to achieve it. The culmination of those struggles was the formation of a united Kerala, the realisation of the Malayalis' dream. Today marks 69 years since the creation of a united Kerala."

He added, "Every Kerala Piravi (State Formation Day), we celebrate with joy. But this year's Kerala Piravi Day is, for the people of Kerala, the dawn of a new era. Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty."

Fulfilling a Key Promise

He further stated, "The eradication of extreme poverty was one of the key decisions taken at the very first cabinet meeting after the new ministry was sworn in in 2021. It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election."

A Collaborative Effort

The state government initiated the process of identifying families living in extreme poverty within two months, under the leadership of the Department of Local Self-Government and coordination by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA). The effort saw active public participation from various stakeholders, including MLAs, local body representatives, Kudumbashree workers, volunteers, and officials. (ANI)

