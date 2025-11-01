Women's World Cup Final: BCCI's Shukla Confident India Will Be Champs

Growing Popularity of Women's Cricket

On the eve of the ICC Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla lauded the rapid rise of women's cricket in the country, highlighting the growing fan interest and the team's performances in the tournament. "When the semi-final was being played, the stadium was jam-packed. The demand for tickets for the final match is immense. Women's cricket's popularity is rising. People are coming to watch the match live. Earlier, people didn't pay much attention to it and didn't follow it. They were not very interested in it. There were several states which didn't even have women players," Shukla said.

He further added that the shift in attitude across the country has been encouraging, as parents are now more open to supporting their daughters in pursuing the sport. "Now parents are ready everywhere, and they are excited about sending their daughters for women's cricket," he added.

Praise for Semi-Final Performance

Reflecting on India's remarkable journey in the tournament, Shukla praised the team's fighting spirit, particularly their win over Australia in the semi-final, as they chased the highest total in women's ODI. "We have several achievements in this Women's World Cup. We beat Australia in the semi-final by chasing such a high score. This has brought laurels to the women's team. India's women's cricket is also progressing due to this," he said.

Confidence Ahead of Final

Expressing confidence ahead of the title clash against South Africa, the BCCI Vice President said he believes India can lift the trophy and further elevate the status of women's cricket globally. "I am confident that we will be the World Cup champions, and women's cricket in India will earn global laurels...Our women's team will emerge as a strong team internationally. I have been in the BCCI since we took women's cricket under our fold. Continuous efforts are being made to make it thrive," Shukla noted.

Recap: India's Thrilling Semi-Final Win Over Australia

Recapping the encounter between the two sides, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket. With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

India's Record-Breaking Run Chase

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah and Harmanpreet did not let the pressure pile on India. Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award. With this win, India have booked their spot in the Women's CWC final and are set to lock horns with South Africa on Sunday. (ANI)

