SHIB Gains Momentum As SHIB ETF Talk Spotlight Turns To Shibarium, BONE

Shiba Inu is drawing increased attention after the project's team outlined how a prospective spot SHIB exchange-traded fund could enhance demand for its Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, and its gas/governance token, BONE.

Speculation about a SHIB ETF has intensified as SHIB retains a multi-billion dollar market cap, maintains listings on major global exchanges, and commands one of the stronger retail investor communities in crypto. The Shib Inu ecosystem team emphasised that while no asset manager or regulator has yet submitted an approved SHIB ETF, the token's scaling infrastructure and utility features parallel those that aided Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts suggest these attributes may not only raise SHIB's institutional legitimacy but also funnel value into Shibarium and BONE.

Shibarium, launched in August 2023, serves as Shiba Inu's native Layer-2 network. Its design aims for fast, low-cost transactions while pushing gas fees to be paid in BONE. Any amplification of SHIB demand could indirectly drive more activity on Shibarium, reinforcing BONE's utility. In commentary, the SHIB team has framed this as a rising inflection point: greater visibility for SHIB might translate into growing network usage, with BONE benefiting from both transaction volume and staking demand.

Events in the Shibarium ecosystem heighten the urgency. A flash-loan exploit allowed an attacker to purchase about 4.6 million BONE tokens, gain validator voting power, then execute a malicious state change to siphon assets from the Shibarium bridge. The team paused staking operations, moved certain funds to a secure multi-signature hardware wallet, froze the compromised BONE, and launched investigations with security firms. While the exploit dented confidence temporarily, it also drew attention to the importance of infrastructure security in scaling projects.

Market response to these developments has been mixed but leaned positive in some respects. BONE surged by about 40 % at one point after the exploit was revealed, before correcting. SHIB also saw modest gains as traders reacted to the possibility of more institutional participation. Some analysts caution, however, that regulatory hurdles and timing remain uncertain. A SHIB ETF would likely require clear alignment with securities laws in multiple jurisdictions, plus concrete backing from major asset managers.

Institutional exposure is being eyed not just via a direct SHIB ETF but through alternate paths: DeFi-oriented funds, layer-2 infrastructure products, or token baskets that include SHIB and BONE. Shibarium's base of wallets-numbering over 21 million during earlier phases-and its integration with Ethereum and DeFi protocols are being cited as evidence that usage is scaling.

