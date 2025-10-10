Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
I'm A Product Of Nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor

I'm A Product Of Nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor


2025-10-10 02:03:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
FILE PHOTO-Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai -Terming himself a“product of nepotism”, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said he was always aware of the perks of being born into a film family but lineage never guarantees success.

Ranbir, part of the fourth generation of the illustrious Kapoor family, said he had to develop an individualistic approach and prove his talent independently to sustain in the industry.

“I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach and if I don't make a name for myself, I'll not succeed in the film industry.

“You guys celebrate a lot of success of my family but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the success, you learn from the failure also,” the 43-year-old actor said.

Ranbir, son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was speaking at a session, titled 'Tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt', during the 'Celebrate Cinema 2025' festival at filmmaker Subhash Ghai's film institute Whistling Woods.

MENAFN10102025000215011059ID1110176897

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search