I'm A Product Of Nepotism: Ranbir Kapoor

FILE PHOTO-Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai -Terming himself a“product of nepotism”, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday said he was always aware of the perks of being born into a film family but lineage never guarantees success.

Ranbir, part of the fourth generation of the illustrious Kapoor family, said he had to develop an individualistic approach and prove his talent independently to sustain in the industry.

“I'm a product of nepotism and I got it very easy in my life but I always had to work hard because I realised that I come from a family like this and if I don't have an individualistic approach and if I don't make a name for myself, I'll not succeed in the film industry.

“You guys celebrate a lot of success of my family but there are a lot of failures also, and as much as you learn from the success, you learn from the failure also,” the 43-year-old actor said.

Ranbir, son of actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, was speaking at a session, titled 'Tribute to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt', during the 'Celebrate Cinema 2025' festival at filmmaker Subhash Ghai's film institute Whistling Woods.