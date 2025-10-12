Russia, Ukraine Exchange Announcements Of Downing Drones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russia and Ukraine exchanged reports of downing drones, in a continuation of the conflict between the two sides that has been ongoing since February 2022.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported Sunday that its air defense systems destroyed 32 Ukrainian drones overnight.

For its part, Ukrainian authorities announced that, according to preliminary data, air defense forces downed 103 drones in the north, east, and south of the country.

Since the beginning of the war, which has entered its fourth year, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged almost daily reports confirming that each side has repelled attacks from the other side, without verifying these data from an independent source, given the circumstances of the ongoing war.

