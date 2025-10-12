Alphamove, A Malaysian Startup Established Partnership With Chinese State Government To Foster Deep Tech Economy And Smart City Innovation
AlphaMove team signs a strategic partnership with the Chinese government to advance cross-border innovation in AI and blockchain. (From right: Kingsley Tan, AlphaMove CEO; from left: Tan Hon Je, COO; Ivan Ku, CMO)
The agreement establishes a long-term partnership to develop a trusted, compliant, and interoperable blockchain ecosystem enhanced by AI capabilities. AlphaMove and Guangxi Research Department will jointly explore applications in asset pricing, risk management, and regulatory monitoring, while applying blockchain to tokenized real-world assets such as real estate, private credit, corporate equity and more. The partnership also calls for the setting up of AI and Blockchain research laboratories in both Nanning (capital city in Guangxi, China) and Kuala Lumpur, creating cross-border innovation hubs that strengthen China–Malaysia and wider ASEAN digital cooperation.
AlphaMove team shares insights with Xinhua News on strengthening Malaysia–China collaboration in AI and blockchain innovation
The Forum also featured the announcement of a forthcoming research paper on AI and blockchain interoperability, reinforcing China's ambition to shape global standards for emerging technologies. By placing blockchain at the heart of smart city infrastructure, the collaboration demonstrates how government-linked research in China and innovative startups from Malaysia can work hand-in-hand to drive digital transformation.See also AIA Singapore partners with Amplify Health to tackle Singapore's most common chronic illnesses by bringing personalised chronic disease management to Singaporeans
AlphaMove team visits the largest hospital in Nanning to explore real-world applications of Medical AI and its integration into smart healthcare systems
“This partnership is a milestone in the collaboration between Malaysia and China in advancing high-tech economies. Together, we are building the foundation for interoperable, compliant, and future-ready smart city solutions that will benefit communities across ASEAN,” said Kingsley Tan, CEO of AlphaMove.
This partnership highlights China's role as a pioneer in smart city innovation while also showcasing how Malaysia's startup ecosystem is contributing to ASEAN's digital future. By uniting China's government-backed research with Malaysia's entrepreneurial drive, the partnership sets the stage for transformative applications in healthcare, finance, and urban development, supporting the shared vision of a digitally interconnected ASEAN region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment