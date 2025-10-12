$1 Billion Housing Tokenisation On Solana Gains Traction

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Three companies-The Littlestone Company, Alpha Ledger Technologies and Celadon Capital Markets-have launched a joint initiative to convert up to $1 billion of essential housing projects into blockchain-based tokens on the Solana network. The programme aims to democratise real estate investment by enabling fractional ownership, automated income flows and secondary market trading.

At the core of the effort, Littlestone brings decades of housing development experience, particularly in underserved communities. Alpha Ledger will supply the tokenisation infrastructure, mapping property ownership rights into programmable digital assets. Celadon will manage legal structuring, compliance and investor onboarding. Their first focus is on multifamily housing in Texas, with plans to scale thereafter.

Littlestone's CEO, Peter Wasserman, frames the collaboration as a way to“accelerate delivery of sustainable, high-quality communities for workforce families and active adults 55+,” stressing that tokenisation can reduce capital constraints while broadening investor participation. Celadon's Armand Pastine says the partnership targets the so-called“Missing Middle”-teachers, nurses and seniors underserved by conventional housing finance-and intends to unlock that segment through blockchain.

Solana's mechanics-fast settlement, low fees and built-in tooling for real-world assets-make it a natural fit for such endeavours. The network already supports token extensions, permissioned environments and“transfer hooks” to embed KYC/AML rules directly into on-chain logic. Solana itself promotes the concept of real-world assets onchain, arguing that its architecture enables instant, cross-border settlement and programmable compliance at scale.

This project is not an outlier. The asset tokenisation sector has seen explosive growth in 2025, with estimates for real-world asset capital on chain rising from under $10 billion at the year's start to over $60 billion by mid-year. The rise reflects growing institutional and retail demand, as well as regulatory openings. Meanwhile, major players like Securitize are expanding their issuance and trading platforms for tokenised securities, and firms such as Tokeny, ADDX and Ondo are becoming increasingly active in the tokenisation ecosystem.

Still, the initiative faces structural challenges. Regulatory uncertainty over securities laws, valuation complexities, liquidity concerns and investor protection remain key hurdles. The need to map off-chain legal claims into on-chain expression requires careful design, often involving special purpose vehicles or trust structures. Token liquidity may rely on secondary markets that are still nascent.

