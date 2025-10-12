AVEVA Rolls Out Advanced Analytics To Strengthen Industrial Efficiency

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) -p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class=" wp-image-107981" title="ap aveva logo branding design agency" src="" alt="ap aveva logo branding design agency" width="634" height="352" srcset=" 800w, 768w, 1200w, 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 634px) 100vw, 634px" />

AVEVA has begun rolling out its AVEVA Advanced Analytics solution, integrated with its CONNECT platform, across multiple global industrial clients, claiming significant gains in efficiency, quality and energy use. The deployment underscores AVEVA's push into industrial AI and predictive analytics within the manufacturing and consumer goods sectors.

The offering, designed as a no-code, cloud-native framework, is built to transform large volumes of raw operational data into predictive insights. When paired with AVEVA's CONNECT intelligence layer and hybrid backends like PI Data Infrastructure and Operations Control, it enables real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, predictive modelling and automated decision support.

Several early adopters cite rapid gains: one manufacturer reports a doubling of first-pass yield, cutting rework; another notes a 12 per cent increase in equipment uptime; in energy management, clients say they are achieving average reductions of 4 per cent in energy consumption, supporting both cost and sustainability goals. Some organisations claim a tenfold return on investment within the first year of deployment.

One consumer goods company used the solution specifically to monitor quality metrics in real time, and achieved a 30 per cent improvement in process-to-product conversion, along with lower raw material waste and throughput improvements. The system was sensitive enough to flag deviations in process parameters early, triggering alerts or automated corrections.

At AVEVA's 2025 presentations, including a session titled“Operations on-ramp to AI and advanced industrial analytics,” speakers such as Alex Jenkins and Ilaria Michelizzi outlined how Advanced Analytics helps flag impending equipment failures, optimise control parameters, and recommend process adjustments. They emphasised that the solution taps into existing PI system and OT/IT infrastructure, ensuring continuity rather than overhaul.

See also Papa Media launches revolutionary AI-Powered PR Marketplace

In the broader software ecosystem, AVEVA has been reinforcing its positioning: it was named Databricks Manufacturing ISV Partner of the Year 2025 for its integration of industrial and enterprise data via CONNECT and the Databricks platform. The company also achieved“Leader” status in IDC's 2024–2025 MarketScape for manufacturing execution systems, where analysts praised its model-driven MES and seamless alignment with its analytics offerings.

Industry analysts see this move as consistent with wider trends in industrial AI and digital twin deployment. Integrating predictive analytics with operations systems helps bridge the gap between data science and practical engineering action. But challenges remain around data quality, change management, and proving value in complex, scaled environments. AVEVA's approach of offering no-code tools and hybrid cloud architecture aims to lower adoption barriers.

In India, AVEVA announced a memorandum of understanding with HMEL to drive AI-powered transformation in refining operations; the partnership is expected to leverage CONNECT and analytics capabilities to modernise workflows and boost operational reliability. In the pharmaceutical domain, AVEVA, Capgemini and Roche have collaborated to build a cloud-based data platform for analytics, potentially using Advanced Analytics as a foundation.

Internally, AVEVA's narrative emphasises unifying its legacy software lines under a cohesive, AI-driven ecosystem. At AVEVA World 2025, the company framed its ambition as transforming isolated product silos into a scalable industrial intelligence ecosystem.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?