Froneri Scores €3.6 Billion In New Co-Investment Deal

Goldman Sachs and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority have entered into a co-investment alongside PAI Partners in Froneri, valuing the ice­cream conglomerate at around €15 billion, including debt. The transaction restructures PAI's 50 per cent stake in Froneri by rolling it into a new vehicle, with ADIA as a“significant minority” and a Goldman-led continuation vehicle also taking a position.

PAI has formally completed the €3.6 billion equity transaction, creating a fresh ownership arrangement for its Froneri shareholding. The Goldman Sachs Alternatives instruments, deployed via a single-asset continuation vehicle, attracted oversubscription, while the ADIA subsidiary secured its role as co-investor. PAI emphasised the move underscores confidence in Froneri's trajectory and enables further growth ambitions. The firm also appointed Weil as legal counsel for the transaction.

Froneri, launched in 2016 as a 50:50 joint venture between PAI's R&R Ice Cream and Nestlé's European ice cream operations, now reports annual revenues near €5.5 billion and over 12,000 employees across 25 markets. In 2019 it further expanded by acquiring Nestlé's U. S. ice cream arm-bringing brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Drumstick, and Outshine into its portfolio. That acquisition elevated Froneri's global presence and sharpened the competition with Unilever's Ice Cream business, soon to be spun off as Magnum Ice Cream Company.

Nestlé is retaining its circa 50 per cent share in Froneri and has expressed support for this new capital injection and structural reset. PAI, on its part, expects the new format to help it maintain alignment with institutional investors while reaping long-term value from an asset already showing consistent growth.

The ADIA involvement aligns with the sovereign fund's strategy to diversify into private equity and alternative investments. ADIA was among the most active sovereign wealth funds in the first nine months of 2025, particularly in co-investment deals and private equity events across global markets. Placing capital into a well–established consumer goods platform like Froneri helps balance its portfolio between growth and stability.

Continuation vehicles, such as the one orchestrated by Goldman Sachs in this case, have seen increasing adoption in private equity markets. They allow firms to extend holding periods for assets beyond the life of original funds, while offering liquidity options to existing limited partners. In this Froneri transaction, demand exceeded expectations-signalling investor appetite for high-quality consumer assets.

