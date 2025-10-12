Wynn Boulevard To Forge Highway Link To UAE's First Gaming Resort

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ras Al Khaimah has greenlit Wynn Boulevard, a new infrastructure artery that will link the forthcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort with the E311 and E611 highways-connecting it directly to Dubai and neighboring emirates. Authorities have allocated over AED 1 billion for the project, which was unveiled during the launch of the Marjan Beach development.

Graham Hallett, chief development officer at Marjan, confirmed that contracts worth more than AED 1 billion have been signed. He stated:“There will be a Wynn Boulevard. This connects to the resort through the beach district, to the 311 to the 611, to Dubai and the other emirates.” The route will thread through the Marjan Beach district to reach the main highway network.

The road project sits at the heart of a wider masterplan for Marjan Beach, an 85-million sq ft waterfront development designed to include tens of thousands of homes, hotels, and supporting amenities. The infrastructure is expected to be delivered ahead of Wynn's anticipated opening in early 2027.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed as the UAE's first integrated resort, combining hotel, entertainment, retail and the nation's first licensed casino. Wynn Resorts holds a 40 percent stake in the joint venture, alongside RAK Hospitality Holding and Marjan, and secured a $2.4 billion construction facility to finance the project. The resort is scheduled to open in early 2027 with more than 1,500 rooms.

Construction on the resort tower is advancing: 61 of its 70 floors are complete, according to Marjan and Wynn executives. The project also features a signature“Enclave” component-an ultra-luxury sub-development of suites atop the main structure, with private access, bespoke interiors and exclusive amenities.

While Wynn Boulevard is a state-backed programme, Wynn Resorts is contributing its design capabilities. The resort operator's design division is reportedly handling one of the pedestrian bridges for the planned lowered roadway. The infrastructure is managed by Island 3 Infra Enterprises, a joint venture entity tied to Wynn, Marjan and RAK Hospitality.

Beyond the main resort, the joint venture has earmarked land for a second integrated resort plot on Al Marjan Island. The shareholders' agreement specifies that Wynn would hold exclusive casino operating rights if that plot proceeds to development. The second site covers some 1.5 million sq ft, including reclaimed land.

Analysts see Wynn Boulevard as more than access infrastructure: it is a linchpin in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a leisure destination. By strengthening connectivity to Dubai-the resort's key source market-the boulevard amplifies the region's appeal to international tourists.

Wynn has also revealed plans for two distinct gaming zones within the resort-one on the main floor and a“sky gaming” level on the 22nd floor-underscoring its commitment to innovation in the regional casino landscape. Competitive projections suggest that annual gross gaming revenue may reach between $3 billion and $8.5 billion, marking a potential shift in the Gulf's entertainment economy.

