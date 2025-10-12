Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US actress Diane Keaton pass away at seventy-nine

US actress Diane Keaton pass away at seventy-nine


2025-10-12 05:01:40
(MENAFN) American actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, a family spokesperson confirmed. She passed away in California, though the cause of her death has not been disclosed, and her family has requested privacy.

Keaton was widely recognized for her performances in films such as Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, and her Oscar-winning role in Annie Hall. She also played Kay Adams in The Godfather trilogy.

Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she adopted her mother’s maiden name, Keaton, for her professional career. She rose to fame during the 1970s, frequently collaborating with director Woody Allen.

Though Keaton never married, she had several high-profile relationships, including with Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty.

Her illustrious career spanned more than fifty years, featuring roles across comedies, dramas, and ensemble casts. In 2024, she appeared in Summer Camp, marking her final film performance before her passing.

Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, both of whom she adopted later in life.

MENAFN12102025000045017281ID1110183690

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search