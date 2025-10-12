403
American Actress Diane Keaton Passes Away
(MENAFN) American actress Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, a family representative confirmed to People magazine.
She passed away in California, though the cause of her death has not been disclosed.
Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, according to the magazine.
Keaton was widely recognized for her performances in films such as Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, and her Academy Award-winning role in Annie Hall.
She was also well-known for portraying Kay Adams in The Godfather trilogy.
Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, she took her mother’s maiden name, Keaton, to use professionally.
Her career surged in the 1970s, often working alongside Woody Allen.
Although Keaton never married, she had notable relationships with figures such as Woody Allen, Al Pacino, and Warren Beatty.
Her acting career spanned over fifty years and encompassed a variety of genres, including comedies, dramas, and ensemble casts.
In 2024, she appeared in Summer Camp, which became her final film role before her passing.
Keaton leaves behind two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, both of whom she adopted later in life.
